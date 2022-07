Last Saturday, July 2nd, the Springhill Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest. A woman in the home had run to a fire station nearby to get help, and to report that a man was still inside the burning home. Firefighters located the body of the victim in the back room of the home. The cause of death and official identification of the victim is still under investigation by the Webster Parish Coroner's office. However, the victim is believed to be the 54 year old homeowner.

SPRINGHILL, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO