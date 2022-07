"Mommy, I love my new shoes, but how come I glow in the dark now?" - Some kid in the 1940s, maybe. There's a popular phrase that says, "If I only knew then what I know now." It essentially means the chances we would have agreed to participate in a particular activity, experiment, relationship, or whatever would have been far less likely if we knew what the end result would be. It's the first thing that came to my mind when I recently learned that department and shoe stores once used small x-ray machines on children to make sure their new shoes fit properly.

