Let Freedom Sing

NEW YORK -- Sunday was opening night for the first show of the new Broadway season.The cast of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" hit the red carpet outside the St. James Theatre before the performance.The production transferred from New York City Center and features a who's who of Broadway favorites, including Patina Miller as the Witch, Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife and Gavin Creel as both Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf."I love the message of the finale of, you know, 'Careful the wishes you make, the wishes are children and they grow,'" Bareilles said."I am such a fan of this show. It's been a part of my life for a very long time, and Sondheim is so dear," Miller said."They both want what they want, the Wolf and the Prince, and I think I love playing the Prince the most," Creel said.The revival runs through Aug. 21.Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for more on opening night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO