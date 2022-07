Chelsea’s new owners are poised to make their first marquee signing after agreeing a fee worth up to £50m with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling. The England winger has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with an option of a further year. Chelsea, who will make Sterling their highest earner by handing him a deal worth just over £300,000 a week, will complete the signing once the 27-year-old passes his medical.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO