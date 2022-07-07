ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, IL

91st Annual Fayette County Fair to Kick off This Friday

By Editor
Leader-Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 91st Annual Fayette County Fair kicks off this Friday, July 8, and continues through Wednesday, July 13. Incredible Inflatable Services will be on hand bouncy houses and obstacle course for the kids. Arm bands will be available for $20 on...

www.leaderunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

The 4th of July parade in Bunker Hill Saturday was rain-delayed, but not rain-dampened, as the entire Macoupin County community came together to celebrate.  Lindsey Kahl of Bunker Hill helped assemble floats for both the Bunker Hill Junior High School cheerleaders and the Bunker Hill 4-H Club. "Today everything got delayed and changed, and everybody is still out here supporting their town and showing their pride," said Kahl after the parade's one-hour delayed start. "It's everybody coming together."
BUNKER HILL, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham City Plan Commission to Discuss Recycling Centers

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham City Plan Commission is set to meet on Tuesday at 6:00pm. Public Hearing- Text Amendment – Article 26 – Recycling Centers. The Text Amendment to Article 26-1.A. would allow a recycling center in the M-1 Light Industrial District and the NU Nonurban District given that Special Use Permit (28) is granted an a site plan is approved.
EFFINGHAM, IL
wsiu.org

Local park projects receive state grants

Several projects in southern Illinois parks will receive state grant funds to develop and improve recreational facilities. The grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds combined with local matching funds.
ANNA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Fayette County, IL
Government
advantagenews.com

Wood River to hold ice cream social

If you love Ice cream, the place to be Sunday is Central Park in Wood River. The City will be hosting its annual Ice Cream Social at the park on Wood River Avenue from 3 to 6pm. Wood River Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody tells The Big Z there...
WOOD RIVER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Camper trailer destroyed by early Friday morning fire in rural Odin

A 28-foot pull behind a camper trailer was destroyed by fire when it caught fire and burned early Friday morning. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the trailer was fully involved when firemen arrived on the scene. The ownership of the camper has not been determined. It was on property...
ODIN, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Northeastern Clinton, Southeastern Bond, Marion, and Central Fayette County Until 9:30pm

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clinton County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Bond County in south central Illinois... Marion County in south central Illinois... Central Fayette County in south central Illinois... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 840 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownstown to near Shobonier to near Beaver Creek, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Patoka around 850 PM CDT. Fairman and Boulder around 855 PM CDT. Sandoval, Odin, Farina and Shattuc around 900 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Salem, Kinmundy, Centralia, Wamac, Central City, Stephen Forbes Station, Centralia and Omega. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 41 and 45, and between exits 63 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 135. This also includes Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KISS 106

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9am 7pm Friday
Effingham Radio

One Injured in Single Vehicle Accident in Fayette County Friday

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Blue 2009 Mercury passenger car. DRIVERS: John Warren, a 45-year-old male of Buffalo Grove, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Michael Boal, a 28-year-old male from Tucker, GA – Refused medical attention.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to test First Time Home Buyer program

Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen told the city council at the regular meeting earlier this week he’d like to implement a first-time home buyer program in the city. Palen said the pilot program would be modeled after a similar program currently operating in Collinsville using money from the city’s Community Infrastructure Development Fund.
WOOD RIVER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 8th, 2022

A 29-year-old East St. Louis man has been arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Andre Odell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $1,500 bond. 32-year-old Dustin Branch of Oswego was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Tornado Warning Issued for Fayette County Until 9:15pm

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Fayette County in south central Illinois... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ramsey, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Vandalia around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include St. Elmo and Brownstown. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 63 and 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Reduced adoption fees at Highland, Edwardsville shelters

HIGHLAND — Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less July 11-31 at two area shelters. Metro East Humane Society will participate at the Edwardsville shelter at 8495 Illinois 143 and the Highland shelter at 510 W Monroe, offering $25 adoptions for all cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs hiring seasonal workers

SPRINGFIELD – Looking to make some extra money this summer? The Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair are hiring seasonal workers. Spokesperson Krista Lisser says they are short about 250 workers between the two fairs. The temporary jobs pay $14 an hour and are an important part of state fair operations.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: Westbound I-72 shut down in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire damages rural Centralia home

A rural Centralia home was damaged in a Sunday morning fire. The Centralia Fire Protection District was called to the Jeff Skibinski home at 1617 Green Street Road near Ross Acres when a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house. Firemen found a working fire in one bedroom of the...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Neoga Police Department Arrests Individual For Armed Robbery

The following statement comes from the Neoga Police Department’s Facebook Page:. On July 7, the Neoga Police Department, with the assistance of the Coles County Crisis Response Team, arrested Ethan Beck of Mattoon on an original arrest warrant for Armed robbery. The arrest was the result of an investigation...
NEOGA, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Madison County clerk-recorder issues alert of property tax fraud

Madison County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Ming-Mendoza is alerting residents of possible property tax fraud beginning to occur in the county. Recently, Mendoza’s office caught an illegal transfer of property. Mendoza stated, “Efforts are being made in St. Louis and the surrounding area to illegally transfer property rights by white-collar criminals.” While the Recorder’s Office cannot stop this property scam, they can alert residents that it has happened to them if they sign up for the Property Fraud Alert.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WATCH: Loose Pig Finds Way Into Illinois High School, Too Fast For Staff

A loose pig wandering around Mt. Vernon in Jefferson County conveniently found its way onto a high school campus. The pig gathered attention quickly as students and faculty began to chase it around to try and safely capture it and return it to its owner. During the chase, the innocent little pig ran into a bean field next to the campus. Here, faculty continued to try and coax it to safety.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Five face new felony charges following 4th of July holiday weekend arrests

Five people face felony offenses following arrest over the long 4th of July holiday weekend. 40-year-old Michael Bartley of North Dawley in Salem had bond set at $25,000 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He’s accused of impeding the breathing and striking the alleged victim across the face with his hand. The public defender was appointed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy