91st Annual Fayette County Fair to Kick off This Friday

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clinton County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Bond County in south central Illinois... Marion County in south central Illinois... Central Fayette County in south central Illinois... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 840 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownstown to near Shobonier to near Beaver Creek, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Patoka around 850 PM CDT. Fairman and Boulder around 855 PM CDT. Sandoval, Odin, Farina and Shattuc around 900 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Salem, Kinmundy, Centralia, Wamac, Central City, Stephen Forbes Station, Centralia and Omega. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 41 and 45, and between exits 63 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 135. This also includes Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO