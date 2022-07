GRAND CHUTE, WI – The best high school seniors in the area will take part in two Fox Valley All-Star Games at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, July 10 presented by TDS. An All-Day, General Admission pass will be available for $6. Game one starts at noon with the second game to follow the conclusion of game one by about thirty minutes.

GRAND CHUTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO