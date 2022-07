The Toyota Land Cruiser is a smash hit around the world and that’s just one reason that we’re disappointed in its absence from the US market. Of course, the Lexus LX is for most purposes just a posher version of the big and tough Toyota SUV but orders were suspended in Japan putting us on alert that the US could be next. Now we can confirm that for now, orders are still being accepted here in the States.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO