ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

E_Dubón (1), Meyers (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Houston 0. LOB_Kansas City 8, Houston 11....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Royals begin four-game series vs. Tigers with twinbill

Kansas City left fielder Andrew Benintendi will have a new title by his name when the Royals begin a four-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers with a split doubleheader on Monday. Benintendi, 28, was named to his first MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, when reserves were announced for both...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy