Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Kansas City left fielder Andrew Benintendi will have a new title by his name when the Royals begin a four-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers with a split doubleheader on Monday. Benintendi, 28, was named to his first MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, when reserves were announced for both...
