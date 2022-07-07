ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Thursday's Major League Linescores

01102000x—481 Silseth, Wantz (5), J.Marte (6), Peguero (7), Loup (8) and K.Suzuki; Lyles, Krehbiel (7), Pérez (8), J.López (9) and Rutschman. W_Lyles 5-7. L_Silseth 1-3. Sv_J.López (15). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (4). New York005010000—670 Boston002030000—550 Cole, W.Peralta (7), King (8), Holmes (9) and Trevino; Winckowski,...

Rays acquire Bethancourt from Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays traded for Oakland Athletics catcher/first baseman Christian Bethancourt, the clubs announced Saturday. Oakland will receive Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Single-A pitcher Christian Fernandez in return. Bethancourt has appeared in 56 games for the Athletics this season, his first in the majors since 2017. The 30-year-old...
MLB All-Star starters revealed: Braves, Blue Jays fans show out in voting

The starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on July 8. Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves fans showed out to vote. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 19, live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. MLB teams were pushing for fans to vote for their favorite players onto the American League and National League All-Star teams.
2022 MLB All-Star starters: Full lineups for AL and NL

The starters for the Midsummer Classic have been selected. After the final round of fan voting concluded, the National League All-Star starters and the American League All-Star starters were officially announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Friday night. This excludes pitchers, which will be announced...
Refsnyder leads Red Sox against the Yankees after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (61-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-39, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +140;...
Vimael Machin not in lineup Saturday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Machin is being replaced at third base by Sheldon Neuse versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 15 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .143 batting average with a .343 OPS.
Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
Orioles host the Angels, look to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (38-47, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-44, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -123, Orioles +104; over/under is 8...
