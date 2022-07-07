UPDATE: Black Carp Bounty Project Cancelled

UPDATE: The Illinois Dept of Natural Resources has confirmed that as of July 2022, there is no longer funding for this program. ORIGINAL STORY: If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
There's a unique hiking and biking trail in Illinois that has witnessed a lot of history. It dates back to 1829 and is a whopping 45 miles long. The beginning and end points are Harrisburg and Karnak, Illinois. Be advised that it's not a smooth, flat 45-mile pathway. There are inclines, and gravel paths; it's challenging, according to Enjoy Illinois.
Wildlife recover thanks to Indiana’s Nongame Wildlife Fund. This year, we are observing the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund through a series of 40 stories across 12 themed months. This July, our 40 stories series spotlights wildlife recoveries in Indiana. The Nongame Wildlife Fund and its donors, partners, and volunteers have made these accomplishments possible. From re-establishing Indiana’s bald eagle population, to growing the population of Allegheny woodrats, this month focuses on efforts to re-wild Indiana. Read more from our 40 stories map here or watch this video to learn more about Indiana’s historic efforts to recover the bald eagle.
Hops, one of the main ingredients in beer, isn’t a crop that’s found on most Indiana farms – of the state’s 15 million acres of farmland, just 80 are used for hops. But in Monroe County, a farmer recently patented a unique variety of the plant that he says could revolutionize the state’s hop industry.
Rural Kentucky continues to get wetter, and we’re not talking about the weather. Only 10 counties are “dry,” meaning that the sale of alcohol is illegal there, and they are all small, rural counties. “Residents in several of those are trying to get enough signatures on petitions...
In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital. She said she picked up a dollar bill she found at a McDonald’s restaurant, and from there, it went downhill. “‘I love you’ were literally the last words that came out of...
It's not even close to Thanksgiving and we are already talking turkeys in the Bluegrass State. Kentuckians are being asked to help out if they see wild turkeys and here's why. To the naked unprofessional turkey eye, it might seem like there are tons of turkeys in Kentucky. Take it from the wife of an avid turkey hunter, my husband is constantly pointing out turkey and deer when we are driving in the country. However, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the turkey population has taken a dip since the highest harvest just 12 years ago;
It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is moving to Michigan. Meanwhile, Indiana is added to a list of states on a list restricting government-funded travel by California lawmakers.
(The following was written by one of our outdoor commentators, Steve McCadams. In addition to broadcasting his Kentucky Lake reports on our radio stations, he also publishes a regular blog at KentuckyLake.com. You can listen to Steve’s weekly podcast anytime on our website. Click on Listen and podcasts.). Lake...
The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
FRANKFORT, KY – Secretary of State Michael Adams announces the winners of his 2021-2022 statewide essay and slogan contest. Students in grades 9-12 were asked to write an essay on what changes Kentucky should make to improve civic education and literacy. The winners are:. 9th grader Danielle Hines of...
Basketball is more than just a sport in Indiana; it’s a way of life. And for hoops fanatics living in the great Hoosier State, an opportunity to live inside a real high school basketball gym is now on the table. No, seriously. A home at 6816 N 1025 E...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated judgments involving Indiana abortion laws. The decision involved the ongoing case "Whole Woman's Health Alliance V. Rokita." Todd Rokita is Indiana's attorney general. The previous order barred laws from taking effect, but that was before the...
We hear it every time another mentally-ill person commits mass murder:. If we want to stop these kinds of things, we need a red flag law. If we want to stop these kinds of things, we need to limit people under 21 from obtaining firearms. If we want to stop...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman was arrested after officials say deceased, malnourished, and distressed dogs were found in her care. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Animal Control were sent to a house on Mooring Road on July 9 for an animal welfare check.
