UPDATE: Black Carp Bounty Project Cancelled

By Travis Sams
 5 days ago
UPDATE: The Illinois Dept of Natural Resources has confirmed that as of July 2022, there is no longer funding for this program. ORIGINAL STORY: If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks...

Attila Halmagyi
5d ago

They are plentiful in our lake, but very hard to catch. They don't bite like regularcarpet, They nibble and hard to detect. They are laying waste to the Blue Gill and Bass beds.

Crack the Code
5d ago

Fish like we veterans fished for food in Viet Nam. Pull the pin, throw the grenade into the water, and they float to the top. Yum

Land of Lincoln
5d ago

Can we have a bounty like this for criminals? That would end crime overnight...

