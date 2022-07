The Illinois State Board of Education has given out School-Maintenance Grants totaling 30 million dollars to hundreds of public schools around the state. The more-than-600 schools getting the grants are expected to use the money to improve and maintain education infrastructure. Each entity could have received up to 50 thousand dollars toward completing proposed maintenance projects. Those getting full grants in Starved Rock Country include LP High School; and La Salle, Peru and Oglesby public schools. Also getting full grants are Ottawa High School and Ottawa elementary schools; Streator High School; Mendota High School and public schools; Putnam County High School, and Fieldcrest schools. Dalzell, Spring Valley, Bureau Valley High School and Princeton High School each will get full funding, as well.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO