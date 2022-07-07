Aaron Rodgers Talks Offense’s “Growing Pains”

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Samori Toure was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Following the departure of Davante Adams, the Packers aggressively targeted the wide receiver position in the draft. In addition to Toure, they traded up in the second round to select North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, and they drafted Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth round. On July 6, quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the three rookie wide receivers on The Pat McAfee Show, and he complimented Toure. “Physically, they definitely look the part,” Rodgers said. “All three of the guys...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO