Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Talks Offense’s “Growing Pains”

By Aaliyan Mohammed, No Comments
wisportsheroics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers are about a month away from kicking off training camp. 2022 is the...

wisportsheroics.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers Compliments Former Nebraska WR Samori Toure

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Samori Toure was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Following the departure of Davante Adams, the Packers aggressively targeted the wide receiver position in the draft. In addition to Toure, they traded up in the second round to select North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, and they drafted Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth round. On July 6, quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the three rookie wide receivers on The Pat McAfee Show, and he complimented Toure. “Physically, they definitely look the part,” Rodgers said. “All three of the guys...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

What if DeSean Jackson finally teamed up with Aaron Rodgers?

As the story goes, DeSean Jackson attended the University of California-Berkeley from 2005 to 2007. What many people forget about is that he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were supposed to be teammates in 2005. But, Rodgers left after the 2004 season for the NFL Draft. They might have one more opportunity to play with one another.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC North Insiders: Players Most Likely to Surprise

When breaking down a team, it’s easy to focus on the stars. The Green Bay Packers are driven by four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Minnesota Vikings feature premier receiver Justin Jefferson. Or, it’s easy to focus on the up-and-comers. Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off an excellent rookie season, and there are high hopes for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as he enters Year 2.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Chicago Bears released a statement that the “only potential project” being explored for a new stadium is at Arlington Park. “The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract.”
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Packers: 3 2021 free agency mistakes Brian Gutekunst regrets

The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the NFL this past season. Despite this, general manager Brian Gutekunst did make some mistakes last offseason. The Green Bay Packers have had themselves quite the eventful offseason, highlighted by the club trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. This was following a 2021 season where the Packers had the best record in the entire NFL, finishing 13-4. But, their run in the playoffs was short-lived, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
GREEN BAY, WI

