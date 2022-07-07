Milwaukee man charged in death of child who discovered gun

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who found the defendant's loaded firearm and shot himself.

Raheem Moore, 28, was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1 shooting at a Milwaukee residence. Authorities say the child discovered the gun while Moore and two other people in the house were sleeping.

Moore is also charged with neglecting a child and three counts possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison on a second degree reckless homicide charge. He was released in 2019.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Moore.