While Thor: Love and Thunder just hit theaters, many Marvel fans still can’t get over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since the film debuted in theaters this past May, it has united both comic book and horror fans alike with its genre bending scares. Doctor Strange 2 has been on Disney+ for a couple of weeks now and is gearing up for its Blu-ray release later this month, but one of the best parts of Marvel Phase 4 has been the lengthy behind-the-scenes documentaries that have followed each new release. Now Marvel has announced the next documentary in the Marvel Studios’ Assembled series titled Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They dropped a new trailer for the documentary, and it’s now available to stream on Disney+.

