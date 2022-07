For the first time since 2019, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have a pick in the first round of the NHL Draft in 2022. With the 2022 NHL Draft starting tonight, having a pick on the first night of the draft will feel a bit unusual for Lightning fans. In 2019, the Lightning drafted Nolan Foote with the 27th-overall pick. The brother of current Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, and youngest son of Colorado Avalanche legend Adam Foote, the 21-year-old prospect was traded as a part of the trade that brought Blake Coleman to the Lightning in 2020 before he could crack the Lightning’s roster.

