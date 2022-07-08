ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Monroe Invitational joins HBCU golf resurgence

By AJ Feldman
 3 days ago

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Steph Curry is a lot of things. He’s the greatest shooter in NBA history, a four-time champion, but also an avid golfer who is helping the next generation reach their potential.

“With Steph Curry doing what he’s doing, I think that’s incredible,” said Gregory Odom, Jr.
Odom Jr. is teeing it up at the Monroe invitational this week alongside one of his Howard University teammates this week. He transferred to the HBCU after Curry made a seven-figure donation to restart the team and fund it for 6 years.

“I never wanted to go to an HBCU at first until this opportunity opened up,” said Odom, Jr. “With the resources and the opportunities, people like me can actually have a chance in this golf world.”

He got the chance of a lifetime last May, receiving a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, playing against the best of the best on the PGA Tour.

“That experience was definitely crazy,” said Odom, Jr. “You always dream about playing at the highest level and when you actually do it, it’s just a surreal moment.”

The Wells Fargo Championship capped off an eventful and emotional stretch for Odom, Jr. His father passed away on April 31st. On May 2nd, he started his defense of the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, which he won for the second straight year. Howard University also won the team title. A day after winning the title, he was playing in the first round of the PGA tour event.

He’s joined by his teammate Everett Whiten, Jr. at Monroe this week after the tournament extended several invitations to players from HBCUs. Working with the Golf Coaches Association of America, the goal is to make the event, and the game of golf, more inclusive.

“If you don’t see it, how can you be it?” said Odom, Jr. “Being at this golf tournament and seeing good golfers, it just only wants to make you a good golfer. Just playing at the highest level is always great.”

Odom Jr’s busy summer will continue with two Korn Tour Ferry events he qualified for by winning the PGA Works Collegiate Championship.

He had a rocky start to his week and is at 11-over for the tournament. However, Whiten, Jr. is near the top of the leaderboard, 3-under after two rounds and is tied for third place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

