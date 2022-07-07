ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Super Friends Praise Fest’ bringing all-star lineup to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

By Vicky Ro,
AccessAtlanta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll be a night of partying and praising for all those in attendance!. “Super Friends Praise Fest” is slated to be one of...

www.accessatlanta.com

wclk.com

Saxophonist Jackiem Joyner Plays Suite Jazz Series July 14

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by support from The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street in Atlanta's Downtown Entertainment District. The Suite Jazz Series presents Saxophonist Jackiem Joyner on Thursday night, July 14. Doors open at 6:30pm, with dinner and Jazz with Jackiem Joyner and The Suite Jazz Series Band at 7:30pm. More information including reservations are available at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or eventbrite.com.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Usher headlines 2022 Beloved Benefit helps raise 6.3 million for charity

Atlanta showed up and showed out for the 2022 Beloved Benefit hosted in the city’s pride and joy the Mercedes Benz stadium. The seeds that civil rights leaders Martin Luther King, Congressman John Lewis and Ralph David Abernathy planted in Atlanta came to fruition as 6.3 million dollars was raised for eight non-profit organizations. Those winning organizations who share a visoon rooted in the belief that the solution to all of societal issues; including poverty, crime, homelessness, inequality etc. is community.
ATLANTA, GA
AdWeek

WAGA Anchor Portia Bruner Gets Her Own Show Starting in the Fall

Veteran WAGA anchor Portia Bruner will host her own show, which will be called Portia starting this fall. “Portia will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our line-up,” said senior vice president and general manager, Bill Schneider. “Fox 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta-lensed 'Johnson' returns for second season

ATLANTA - The record-breaking Bounce TV hit "Johnson" returns for a second season this Sunday, and cast members say the "stakes are raised" for the show’s quartet of lead characters. "Johnson" centers on four lifelong friends who share the same last name — Johnson, of course — and the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Slay Week ATL Release Party: Time, Date, Info

Slay Week ATL is having a release party in Atlanta on July 12, 2022. The event will be held at the Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema 931 Monroe Drive Northeast Atlanta, GA 30308. Keep reading to get information on what looks like a fun event!. According to the website, Slay...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Atlanta Artist Takes Black Hair To New Volumes

Atlanta-based 3D visual artist Amber Nicole will debut My Hair Speaks Volumes art exhibition on July 16th at the Ambient+Studio from 5pm-9pm. Amber Nicole utilizes vinyl records, floral arrangements, and crystals on blank canvases to create 3D visual art as an artistic representation of the beauty in black women and natural black hair.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Guaranteed income effort in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward enrolls its first group

Supporting women helps create an economy that’s more equitable for the entire community. That’s the idea behind the In Her Hands guaranteed income program, an Atlanta-based organization that helps Black women support themselves during periods of financial insecurity. In Her Hands offers no-strings-attached payments averaging about $850 a month for two years to Black women […] The post Guaranteed income effort in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward enrolls its first group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Movie Theaters In Atlanta

Do you love going to the movies? The top movie theaters are back open and showing some of biggest films on big screens. In this article, we’ll show you some of the best movie theaters in Atlanta, Georgia and whether they’re open. Here Are The Best Movie Theaters...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR 2022 WITH NEW PROGRAMMING

Tasting tents return alongside brand new events and programming – Sliced & Cluck’d – celebrating Southern culinary talent and traditions. The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF) returns for its 11th year from Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 18, with various programming throughout Atlanta and tickets will officially go on sale to the public Thursday, June 23 – with a limited amount of tickets available with early bird pricing through Thursday, June 30. A celebration of Southern culinary culture, attendees can prepare to revel in creations from an array of the finest chefs the South has to offer – from Texas through Georgia, and all the way to D.C. – with proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Fancy Restaurants in Atlanta, GA

Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

New Restaurant Alert: The Usual Opens In Atlanta

Are you ready for The Usual? That’s the name of a relatively new restaurant in Brookwood Hills. The eatery is the latest from Chef Nick Leahy, who also helms Nick’s Westside Neighborhood and Bar as well as Chicken Out, a new yard bird concept. What Is On The...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Group proposes plan to top Midtown Atlanta connector with green space

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you think of downtown Atlanta, often times traffic is top of mind. But what if the midtown connector between 10th and North Avenue was capped with green space. “I think it would be really, really cool,” Atlanta resident Haleigh O’Connell said. “That sounds...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Stonecrest to kick off ‘park pop-ups’ Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Stonecrest is set to kick off a free, four-week Parks Pop-Up series designed to bring families together and reintroduce residents to premiere outdoor gathering spaces. Officials say the project will begin at Fairington Park on Friday afternoon and continue at Browns Mill Park...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is scheduled to be held at the United Methodist Church in College Park on Saturday for those in need. Officials tell CBS46 News the City of South Fulton partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to host the event between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA

