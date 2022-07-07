‘Super Friends Praise Fest’ bringing all-star lineup to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Tasting tents return alongside brand new events and programming – Sliced & Cluck’d – celebrating Southern culinary talent and traditions. The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF) returns for its 11th year from Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 18, with various programming throughout Atlanta and tickets will officially go on sale to the public Thursday, June 23 – with a limited amount of tickets available with early bird pricing through Thursday, June 30. A celebration of Southern culinary culture, attendees can prepare to revel in creations from an array of the finest chefs the South has to offer – from Texas through Georgia, and all the way to D.C. – with proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.

