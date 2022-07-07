ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Call Up: NCAA Conference Expansion, Baker Mayfield Trade, & More

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - From expanding college sports conferences to...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

bartlesvilleradio.com

Castillo and Team USA in Semis on Saturday

Bartlesville High guard David Castillo and Team USA are into the semifinals on Saturday in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain, as the U.S. had a little bit more of a test on Friday morning in the quarterfinals. The United States topped Serbia 106-80 on Friday. Castillo scored in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Barnett selected to 2022 Native American All-Star team

TAHLEQUAH – Sequoyah High School baseball player Hayden Barnett has been selected to participate in the 2022 Native American All-Star Showcase, which is presented by the 7G Foundation and hosted by the Atlanta Braves. The Cherokee Nation citizen’s selection recognizes him as one of Indian Country’s top 50 high...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tulsa 2022

Located on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, ‘the world’s largest small towns’ has a history of once being home to an eclectic collection of wranglers, cowboys and pioneers. Often mentioned as being one of the country’s best-kept secrets, it’s also quite a hip spot with great examples of art deco architecture, an underground arts scene, great shopping, trendy clubs, and an awesome food and drink scene. Its hotels are pretty fun too, from intimate quirky-chic boutiques to modern, fun and hip, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma…
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Woman Brings Awareness To Swimming Safety

A Tulsa woman is speaking out to bring awareness to child drownings after losing her son. Last month, three-year-old Zane Ryan drowned while swimming in a pool. Zane's mother, Amber Snodgrass, told News On 6's Johnny Resendiz she is still in shock and wants to honor Zane by bringing awareness to child drownings.
TULSA, OK
101.1. The Wiz

Oklahoma Gov. Investigates ‘Troubling’ Claim Tulsa Public Schools Violated State’s Anti-CRT Law

On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an investigation into Tulsa Public Schools after claims that the school district violated the state’s new anti-CRT law. According to local reports, Stitt called for a state audit of the school district for “potential mishandling of public funds,” as well as concerns they may have violated state law by teaching “Critical Race Theory.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Heisman Trophy Winner
news9.com

Organizations Set Up Cooling Stations Across Tulsa

There are three cooling stations in Tulsa to help people avoid heat related issues. Downtown shelters at John 3:16 Mission near Easton and Cheyenne and The Salvation Army Center of Hope near Archer and Denver are both open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Tulsa County Emergency...
TULSA, OK
utulsa.edu

University of Tulsa land acknowledgement

The University of Tulsa has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. With this commitment, we strive to implement initiatives that inspire action and further our relationships with Indigenous communities. It is in this effort that TU recognizes the Tribal lands on which our main campus resides. We would like to honor and acknowledge the Indigenous tribes, and tribes who were forcibly removed, including the Ni-u-kon-ska (Osage), Kitikiti’sh (Wichita), Kadohadacho (Caddo), Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]), and Tsálăgĭ (Cherokee) Tribal Nations as the original inhabitants and keepers of the land and water that we now call Tulsa, Oklahoma. TU recognizes that our main campus is located on the Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]) Nation Reservation, whose Tribal members were forcibly removed from their homelands as a result of white supremacist and discriminatory laws, including the U.S. Indian Removal Act of 1830. We acknowledge that the university was first established as a Presbyterian School for Indian Girls with its own history and relationship to the land, Tribes, and campus. We recognize this foundation and assume the responsibility to educate ourselves and others on the Indigenous history and importance of the land and water that we occupy.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor orders special audit of Tulsa schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he said was a potential mishandling of public funds. Stitt said he ordered the audit at the request of Tulsa school board members E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshal, who wrote to Stitt on July 1 to complain that state contract laws may have been violated. Stitt also raised concerns that the school may be violating a new state law the Legislature passed and he signed last year that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism. Among the concepts prohibited from being taught in public schools in Oklahoma are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
poncacitynow.com

Black Tulsa business leader and husband killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist, who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting the previous President’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks, has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa community mourning after BWS Chamber of Commerce President found dead

Many who knew and loved Sherry Gamble Smith are describing a surreal moment that still has not set in. Friends of Sherry said she leaves a hole that no person can fill. Before serving as the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President,Sherry was the executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Blackwood Tulsa Co-Founders On Providing A Space For Entrepreneurs

TULSA, Oklahoma - Blackwood Tulsa is a creative hub for entrepreneurs and creatives in Tulsa. The co-founders Chris Harvey and James Parker joined Six in The Morning to talk about the coworking space and how it was inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TPS Superintendent Questions Motives Behind Gov. Stitt's Audit Of District

Tulsa Public Schools is questioning the motives behind Governor Kevin Stitt's call for an audit on the district. The Governor said he wants to know how TPS spent $200 million in COVID relief money, but the district said that’s ironic because the Stitt administration was accused of mismanaging COVID funds.
TULSA, OK

