Ash + Willow Co., a popular Northern Virginia hair salon, has leased a 1,785-square-foot space at the Pender Village Center, a 140,031-square-foot retail center in Fairfax, Va. The salon will be almost doubling its current 900-square-foot space at 10560 Main Street in Fairfax when it moves this fall to 3903...

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO