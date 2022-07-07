ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings hold 8th pick in 1st round

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL draft gets underway Thursday night....

www.woodtv.com

NHL

DRAFT: What the Experts are Saying About Blackhawks Selections

Get to know some of the newest Blackhawks and what they can bring to the organization in coming years. As the 2022 NHL Draft comes to a close in Montreal, it's time to slow things down and take a look at the acquisitions made by the Blackhawks in their top selection spots.
NHL
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Dan Cleary pleased with Day 1 of Red Wings 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' young and promising prospects have officially arrived in Hockeytown. Detroit opened its 2022 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice instruction. After the coronavirus pandemic shelved development...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Goalie market shrinks again: Red Wings land Ville Husso

Once again, the Detroit Red Wings made a splash by surprisingly getting a goalie around NHL Draft week. Last year, Detroit traded for (and eventually signed) Alex Nedeljkovic. Before Round 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft began, the Red Wings traded for Ville Husso, then signed him to a three-year contract.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Steve Yzerman
Sportsnaut

Streaking Tigers chase another win over White Sox

While the Detroit Tigers might be playing their best baseball of the season, the Chicago White Sox remain frustrated. The visiting Tigers look to extend their season-best winning streak to six games on Friday night in the second contest of a four-game set against the White Sox. Detroit is 12...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 2 Recap: Red Wings make trade, nab eight prospects

MONTREAL -- After welcoming centerman Marco Kasper to their prospect pool on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings jumped on the offseason goalie carousel with a trade before selecting eight talented prospects on Day 2 of the Draft. On Friday morning, Red Wings executive...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Duncan Keith retirement adds Oilers cap space, Blackhawks penalty

Multiple reporters (first Pierre LeBrun) indicate that Duncan Keith will announce his retirement from the NHL. This is, of course, huge news for the player and his fans. It’s also noteworthy from a salary cap standpoint, as it opens up room for the Edmonton Oilers while the Chicago Blackhawks face a recapture penalty.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Blockbuster Could Solve Goaltending Issue Once & For All

GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
NHL

