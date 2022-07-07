Red Wings hold 8th pick in 1st round

Get to know some of the newest Blackhawks and what they can bring to the organization in coming years. As the 2022 NHL Draft comes to a close in Montreal, it's time to slow things down and take a look at the acquisitions made by the Blackhawks in their top selection spots.
After drafting a center eighth overall Thursday night, the Red Wings added a pair of wingers in the second round Friday. The first, Dylan James at No. 40 overall, was named USHL Rookie of the Year this season after putting up 61 points in 62 games for Sioux City. He added eight points in 10 playoff games to help the Musketeers win their first USHL Championship.
The Chicago Blackhawks’ rebuild has officially begun. In a wild day of trades ahead of Thursday night’s NHL Draft, the Blackhawks dealt All-Star Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for the seventh and 39th picks in the 2022 draft, as well as a 2024 third-round selection. But they...
MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman has said numerous times a team can't be rebuilt solely on first-round picks. To that end, the onus is on Yzerman to use Friday's Rounds 2-7 at the 2022 NHL draft. Yzerman used the first day at Bell Centre to address the need at center, choosing Austrian center Marco Kasper at No. 8.
While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' young and promising prospects have officially arrived in Hockeytown. Detroit opened its 2022 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice instruction. After the coronavirus pandemic shelved development...
Once again, the Detroit Red Wings made a splash by surprisingly getting a goalie around NHL Draft week. Last year, Detroit traded for (and eventually signed) Alex Nedeljkovic. Before Round 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft began, the Red Wings traded for Ville Husso, then signed him to a three-year contract.
Chris Drury and the New York Rangers sat back and enjoyed the evening in Montreal since they did not have a first-round selection on Thursday night. That selection went to the Winnipeg Jets as part of the Andrew Copp trade. A conditional second-round pick became a first once the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
MONTREAL -- The 2022 NHL draft is in the books, as 225 players were selected over the course of seven rounds and two days. Before getting to the annual list of draft winners and draft losers, let's focus on the event's biggest leader: holding the draft in person again, and in Montreal.
MONTREAL -- After welcoming centerman Marco Kasper to their prospect pool on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings jumped on the offseason goalie carousel with a trade before selecting eight talented prospects on Day 2 of the Draft. On Friday morning, Red Wings executive...
Multiple reporters (first Pierre LeBrun) indicate that Duncan Keith will announce his retirement from the NHL. This is, of course, huge news for the player and his fans. It’s also noteworthy from a salary cap standpoint, as it opens up room for the Edmonton Oilers while the Chicago Blackhawks face a recapture penalty.
GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
