ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

PFF says Saints should be scouting 2023 RB prospect Zach Evans

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Euay5_0gYDaDbv00

It’s never too early to get started on next year’s NFL draft, or to at least get an idea of which other teams we should check in on during the upcoming college football season when our own rooting interests aren’t a factor (excited as I am to see my Golden Eagles start their Sun Belt takeover, they aren’t the only show in town).

And while the New Orleans Saints don’t have as much to work with as some teams in the 2023 draft, having already traded away their first-round selection. That means the soonest they’ll get on the clock is at No. 33 overall, the first pick of the second round. And, ah, they’ll be hoping for much better results this year than what earning that high of a pick would require.

The good news is that plenty of talent is available in the second round; recent picks New Orleans has made there include linebacker Pete Werner, center Erik McCoy, free safety Marcus Williams, and wide receiver Michael Thomas. The Saints have cleaned up in round two, and they’ll be expecting to do so again in 2023.

One prospect who should be on their radar is running back Zach Evans, a former five-star recruit for TCU who transferred to Ole Miss in hopes of standing out on a bigger stage this fall. The match was proposed by Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner, who wrote of Evans as a prospect:

“It’s a shame we haven’t gotten to see Evans featured much on a big stage yet, but that figures to change in 2022 after he transferred to Ole Miss. He’s got such a loose running style that can eat contact without breaking stride. On 146 career carries, he’s averaged 7.3 yards per attempt with 4.8 of that after contact.”

Funnily enough, Evans told the Clarion-Ledger’s Nick Suss that Kamara is one of two pro running backs he looks to model parts of his game after, the other being Cleveland Browns bellcow Nick Chubb. When looking for tips, a pair of players with 8 combined Pro Bowl appearances and 112 total touchdowns scored (including the playoffs) is a fine start.

Still, he’s got a long way to go before he’ll start earning those kind of comparisons in earnest. A season-ending turf toe injury cut his 2021 season short, but even before that Evans only averaging 9.7 carries per game. And he’s totaled just 18 receptions through two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now suiting up for Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Miss., he’s got a big opportunity to make a splash and draw serious attention from the NFL. He’s another name to keep in mind when college football kicks off in just a few months.

And, yeah, the Saints could absolutely use another running back (likely sooner than the 2023 draft, when prospects like Evans could be available). Their depth behind Alvin Kamara isn’t exactly inspiring. Mark Ingram II and Tony Jones Jr. both missed time with injuries last season, weren’t very productive when they were available, and they’re entering the final year of their contracts. Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo haven’t been able to get many snaps on offense. Abram Smith has some promise coming out of Baylor, but undrafted rookies like him rarely make the cut.

So there’s a reason that the Saints are being linked to trade candidates like Kareem Hunt and Kenyan Drake, and to future draft prospects like Evans. If Kamara misses time, and that appears likely given his arrest earlier this year in Las Vegas, New Orleans may struggle to run the football well enough to support Jameis Winston and their passing attack. An upgrade in the backfield would be worth exploring. Hopefully they don’t put it off until it’s too late.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Jalen Hale names top schools

Elite wide receiver recruit Jalen Hale has narrowed his top schools. Hale’s top three schools are Georgia, Texas and Alabama. Hale’s top three could end up as the three best recruiting classes for the class of current cycle. Hale is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and is a rising senior at Longview High School in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes can pass these 7 NFL greats in career TD passes in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has started his career off on a rocket ship in terms of pace and production. As first pointed out by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, through his first four seasons as a starter, Mahomes has averaged 38 touchdown passes per season. He has totaled 151 touchdown passes in those four seasons, which is already good for 92nd all-time in NFL history. If Mahomes were to keep his current pace and throw for 38 touchdown passes in 2022, he’d finished the season 59th all-time. He’d also pass some NFL greats at the quarterback position on the touchdown pass leaderboards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Smith commits to Tennessee

2023 linebacker prospect Jalen Smith announced his college commitment Sunday. Smith committed to Tennessee. The 6-foot, 213-pound Smith is from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Tennessee has 18 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman...
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Mark Ingram#College Football#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Tcu#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star Nebraska OT Target Commits to Oklahoma

2023 four-star offensive tackle prospect Cayden Green has committed to Oklahoma. Nebraska was one of four finalists for Green. Missouri and LSU were also in the mix. Green is the second offensive line prospect that the Cornhuskers have missed out on in the past two days after Amir Herring committed to Michigan on Thursday. Green is the 12th-best offensive tackle in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports’s composite rankings. Green is the third top-100 player in the 2023 class to commit to the Sooners joining quarterback Jackson Arnold (32nd overall) and wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway (47th overall). Currently, Nebraska has added two offensive tackles in the 2023 class: Gunnar Gottula (No. 46 OT) and Brock Knutson (No. 66 OT).
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators jump in recruiting rankings after recent commitments

Fresh off the heels of two high-profile Thursday commitments, the Florida Gators have risen in 247Sports’ 2023 team recruiting rankings. After waking up ranked 43rd in the country, the Gators went to bed Thursday night with the 26th overall recruiting class. It started with Napier flipping four-star quarterback recruit Markus Stokes from Penn State. The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound signal-caller out of Nease High School (same high school that Tim Tebow played at) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was a morale boost for the Florida fanbase after missing out on blue-chip QB Jaden Rashada just one week ago. Flipping a quarterback prospect just up the road from Gainesville from a top-tier program like the Nittany Lions’ did a lot for the perception of the program.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football gets a commitment from four-star athlete

Michigan football strikes again in the recruiting department just one day after it landed four-star interior offensive lineman, Amir Herring. On Friday, the Wolverines got a much-needed boost to the 2023 recruiting class after four-star Collins Acheampong announced his commitment to the maize and blue. He picked Michigan over LSU, Miami (FL), and UCLA among plenty of others. Acheampong, who goes to Santa Margarita Catholic (California), is listed as an athlete on 247Sports. He is also a dual-sport athlete who excels at basketball.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy