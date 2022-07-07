ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WATCH: Matt Smith on the Wisconsin governor's race

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are worried these situations will end...

www.wbay.com

fortatkinsononline.com

The Badger Project: DNR board member refuses to step down after term; others may follow

Editor’s note: The following story has been shared for publication by The Badger Project, which, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. A link to the publication is here: https://thebadgerproject.org. After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a Republican-appointed member of the state’s Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Suspected Fourth of July gunman came to Wisconsin

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin republicans, democrats react to drop box ruling

(WLUK) -- A decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court will change how ballots can be collected. Democrats in the state say the change restricts voter access. "It will mean that it is harder for more voters to be able to make their fundamental right into an actual, successfully cast ballot," said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim to step down in August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will be welcoming a new face in leadership next month, Governor Tony Evers’ office announced on Friday. The current secretary, Dawn Crim is stepping down from the Evers administration. Crim, Evers said, has been “been absolutely...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Court allows defeated governor to cling to power, complains Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth

Let's get this straight, says Bill Barth in the Beloit Daily News. Under the State Supreme Court's ruling that Scott Walker-appointee Fred Prehn can stay on the Natural Resources Board even after this term has expired means that a defeated governor can still cling to power. This partisan mischief is once again eroding the public's confidence in its systems, he insists.
BELOIT, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Legislative branch crushes Gov. Tony Evers

The Republican-run Wisconsin Legislature continues to undermine the governor's authority. Their latest shenanigan is to refuse to take up Gov. Tony Evers' appointments to various boards. This allows several officials tapped by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to stay in positions of power long after their terms have expired. Unfortunately the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that these anti-democratic tactics are just fine.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
News Break
Politics
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE

