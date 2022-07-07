ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Hot jobs market is showing some cool spots, staffing agencies say

By Samantha Fields
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the talk of a potential recession, the job market right now still looks pretty good. We got the latest data on job openings and labor turnover from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, and there are still almost two openings for every available worker. So, we...

Office buildings in Chicago come with a hefty property tax. Can you guess which paid the most?

Top-of-the-line office buildings are meant to impress, but because of their size, location and prestige, these buildings commonly come with a hefty property tax. With this year’s tax filing season behind us, PropertyShark decided to rank the Top 100 office properties that had the highest associated taxes in 2021, and the findings may or may not come as a shock.
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

Six states sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of Americans – are you eligible for stimulus funds

SIX US states are sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of residents - here's your chance to see if you qualify for the one-time funds. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, which has seen food and gas prices soar to unprecedented numbers, several states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates.
OHIO STATE
Block Club Chicago

Black-Owned Company Wants To Reopen Closed South Side Save A Lot That ‘Did Not Meet Our Moral Standards’

AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned business hopes to take over Auburn Gresham’s closed Save A Lot — and it’s promising the store will see major improvements. The business, Yellow Banana, buys stores from Save A Lot and runs them under the Save A Lot name. But if it’s able to take over the Auburn Gresham store as planned, it’ll offer higher-quality products and redesign the interior so it’s not “beat to all hell,” co-owner Michael Nance told neighbors during a community meeting Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Proposed rail merger is bad for Chicagoans and American energy

Gas in some parts of Chicago has recently been spotted at $7.29 per gallon – a crippling price for many drivers. Unfortunately, such sky-high energy prices are all part of the Biden Administration’s policy goals; a piece of the “incredible transition,” as the President put it, away from fossil fuels.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Illinois, study finds

CHICAGO - In a new study that reveals how much money is "required" for happy living in Illinois, the state ranks lower than most would probably expect in terms of income. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $99,015 to be happy in Illinois, but that comes with a caveat of a higher than average unemployment rate. However, income to reach the threshold of "emotional well-being" comes in at a much lower price than other states.
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way in Illinois

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID cases rising in Illinois

(WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are rising again across Illinois as hospitals admit patients at the highest rate since February. The state’s Department of Public Health reported that more than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is more than double the number from mid-April. At least 149 of the latest patients are in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
bhhschicago.com

5 N Wabash Avenue #804

Available After July 15! Spacious soft-loft, features 2 large Bedrooms: Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private door to bathroom. Bathroom has second door that opens into the hallway. Second bedroom is open with partial walls to let in natural light (loft-style). Kitchen features granite counter-tops and a built-in breakfast bar. In unit washer/dryer. Southern exposure, huge windows, and high-ceilings create a bright and airy space. Hardwood floors through living room, kitchen and 2nd bedroom. Carpet in master bedroom. Located in the heart of the Diamond District in Chicago, this elegant building is walking distance to Millennium Park, the Art Institute, Columbia College, museums, shopping, dining and public transit. Built as an office building in 1910 by the firm that invented the skyscraper, this building has been home to Wrigley Gum, Eskimo Pie, Jewel, The Red Cross, and the predecessor of Business Week magazine. Edgar Rice Burroughs wrote "Tarzan" here. and Carl Sandburg worked here on his famous Chicago poems. Since 2003, 5 N. Wabash has housed 90 luxury condominiums in Chicago's exciting Loop, at the heart of historic Jeweler's Row, steps away from the world famous Millennium Park. Although the building does not have on-site parking, there is discount monthly parking at the Grant Park North Garage. This garage may be accessed from either the north or the south via Michigan Avenue. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, COOKING GAS, WATER and A SEPARATE STORAGE ROOM! Building requires a $500 move in fee (which consisits of a $250 move in fee plus a prepaid $250 move out fee) due from the tenant to move in plus a refundable damage deposit. Building move-in fees are the responsibility of tenant. Renter's insurance required.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Scammers plaguing Chicago restaurants with one-star Google reviews and extortion emails

CHICAGO - Internet scammers are targeting numerous Chicago restaurants, leaving one-star reviews on their Google profiles, and then asking for money to make them go away. Suspicious one-star reviews have popped up on the profiles of a number of the city’s acclaimed restaurants, both new and old, including Adalina, EL Ideas, Elske, Ever, Galit, Next Restaurant, Nomi Kitchen, North Pond, Oriole, Parachute, Porto, Sochi Saigonese Kitchen and Topolobampo. Many are recipients of Michelin stars or Bib Gourmand designations, highly prestigious accolades in the restaurant industry.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Famous Vegas Performer Is Big Supporter Of New IL Gelato Shop

You're not going to believe the popular star that is backing a new gelato shop in Illinois. The Dessert was invented in Italy. Some people would compare it to ice cream but in reality, they are much different. Even though they are made with many of the same ingredients, gelato is much richer, denser, and smoother because the portions and the processes are not the same. The Italian sweet treat is healthier but let's be honest, neither is going to be on a healthy eating plan.
CHICAGO, IL

