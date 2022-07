MINNEAPOLIS -- Amid a summer plagued with violent crime in Minneapolis, law enforcement agencies are taking action to try to combat it.On Friday night, the Minnesota State Patrol made close to 280 traffic stops in Minneapolis. Forty-seven of them were cited for driving without a valid license. Seventeen were arrested.On both Friday and Saturday, the State Patrol assigned 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to places throughout the Twin Cities, but primarily in Minneapolis. DPS said additional 911 dispatchers were also in place.Those resources are in addition to the state troopers that are already assisting Minneapolis police in high-crime areas.Back...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO