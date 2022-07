Beyond some scattered early showers and the occasional storm, much of the day has been quiet…but it’s also been rather hot and humid to the southeast. Later this evening and into the night, we’ll have to watch for the potential to see some thunderstorm development. A widespread “Marginal Risk” is in place for much of the region, with a “Slight Risk” toward Rapid City and the Black Hills region. Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO