Cell Phones

9 iPhone Accessories/Apps You’ll Need to Get Fit This Summer

By Sergio Velasquez
idropnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrace yourself; summer is coming. And you need to be ready to look and feel good while you’re out and about on these hot...

www.idropnews.com

ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Why You Need To Stop Charging Your Android Phone To 100%

If you're concerned about your phone's battery life and making it last as long as possible, you certainly aren't alone. A survey conducted by USA Today showed that battery life was the most common factor chosen by Android users when asked what'd get them excited about buying a new phone. There are plenty of ways the average Android smartphone user can improve their battery life in the short term, but today we're focusing on one of the most important factors in battery longevity.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Here's how Apple tells if you've dropped your iPhone into water

While the most common way for a smartphone to be taken out of action is by the screen being damaged, a close second is dropping the smartphone into liquid (or spilling something onto it). It's a common issue that hardware manufacturers fit little devices reacting to water. Called Liquid Contact...
CELL PHONES
CNET

This Hidden iOS Setting Lets You Take Better Screenshots on Your iPhone

A screenshot does just what the name describes -- it captures what's currently on your screen, which you can then save to your phone's photo album and share with others or upload to a website. However, sometimes just a plain old screenshot isn't enough to show everything you want. If you're on an iPhone, there's a hidden feature that can make your screenshots so much better.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget Siri and Add Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen Instead

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to-go.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
makeuseof.com

5 Ways iOS 16 Will Change Your iPhone’s Lock Screen

Nobody knew their Lock Screen needed an upgrade until Apple revealed some fantastic upcoming changes at WWDC 2022. iOS 16 is going to be released in fall 2022, and with it come a bunch of cool features you can use to personalize your Lock Screen. Here’s an overview of all...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Gen 2 iPhone SE can be yours for free right now

We have great news for those interested in upgrading their current iPhone, as the latest July 4th deals will let you get a second-generation iPhone SE and other great devices with huge discounts. First up, we have the second-generation iPhone SE that can now be yours absolutely free at Cricket...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Launch Apps Directly From Your Samsung Phone's Lock Screen

The Lock screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your phone. So it makes sense for there to be useful shortcuts on it in case you need to quickly do a certain task. By default, the Lock screen shortcuts on Android phones are for the Phone and the Camera apps.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Life before iPhone: A look back at early smartphones and PDAs

For anyone who was born this century, the idea that life before iPhone even existed would probably be hard to imagine. Fifteen years after the first iPhone went on sale, we’ve all grown used to having the ubiquitous device in our lives. The iPhone wasn’t the first smartphone –...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The iPhone SE (2022) vs. Galaxy A53 camera test doesn’t go as you’d expect

Samsung or Apple? It’s a common question among tech fans, and there’s never an easy answer. Here, we’ve got two of the brand’s most popular devices facing off against each other in a camera shootout, but instead of putting the most expensive models into battle, it’s a pair of far cheaper ones — the Apple iPhone SE (2022) and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to use your Apple Watch's built-in Walkie Talkie

In 2018, Apple added an incredibly handy new feature to the Apple Watch that didn't get the attention it deserved. This new communications tool, which was made available to all Apple Watches (even the Series 1), is an always-on Walkie Talkie app that let you immediately start up a voice conversation with any contact that also has an Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This tiny portable wearable mouse lets you universally control all your gadgets with gestures

What VANZY offers is best described as the future of Human Interface. Conventionally, we used keyboards and mice, then we used touch-sensitive displays. However, now, VANZY lets you control all your devices with mere hand gestures, sort of like Tony Stark. Designed to sit on your finger like a ring, VANZY is an Air Mouse and a motion-sensing controller that gives you advanced controls over all your devices. You could swipe or perform gestures to move slides in a presentation, increase or decrease volume while listening to music, skip the intro on Netflix shows, play games, or do a variety of other things. VANZY’s ring also works like a computer mouse or trackpad that allows you to use it as a conventional cursor controller on your laptop or tablet, sort of like a wearable mouse. You can even control elements in VR, and potentially even use the VANZY to keymap some words, making it quite literally the ultimate input device for any gadget you have… and it’s small enough to fit around your finger.
ELECTRONICS
epicstream.com

How To Use A VPN On An iPhone: Our Step By Step Guide

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) enable you to browse privately, keeping your browsing habits and history encrypted as well as hiding your location. If you value your privacy and are looking to start using a VPN on your iPhone, there are a few ways you can go about this. Much like...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Touch ID might soon come to an Apple device you least expect

If you’ve ever wished for some sort of biometric authentication system on the Apple Watch, you’re not alone. Apple engineers, too, are imagining ways to put the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the Apple Watch. At least according to a patent application, that is. Contents. Why put Touch...
ELECTRONICS

