DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. MacDonald, 29, skated in eight games for the Avalanche this season and collected 25 points (10g/15a) in 33 contests for the Avs' American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. He tied for first among Eagles' defensemen in goals and ranked third in points despite missing more than two months of the season due to injury. The 6-foot, 204-pound defenseman added five points (1g/4a) in seven games of the Calder Cup Playoffs to help the Eagles advance to the Pacific Division Finals.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO