MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for robbing two gas stations and a hotel at gunpoint in February of 2020.Court documents say Keanu Dewone Ross, 30, pulled what appeared to be a firearm when he robbed a Speedway in Columbia Heights on Feb. 4, 2020. He stole $140 in cash, tobacco, and lottery tickets and ran to his accomplice Antoinette Deniece Mae Dobyne, who was parked in an SUV a few blocks away. On Feb. 12, 2020, Ross robbed another Speedway in Fridley. He kicked the employee in the face and fled with...

2 DAYS AGO