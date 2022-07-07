John Tschirch Book Signing

Please join the Newport Tree Conservancy for a reception, lecture and book signing to celebrate America’s Eden: Newport Landscapes Through The Ages by John Tschirch on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum at 5:30PM. The event will include...
With Marcus Ferro now moving to the new weeknight program SouthCoast Tonight alongside Chris McCarthy, the question has come up as to what will happen to his highly successful Saturday afternoon program?. Well, you could say Saturday afternoons are about to go in a little bit of a different direction...
A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
Helping cultivate music whether in beginners or others along the learning journey is the focus of a new Peace Dale Congregational Church endeavor led by Music Director Nathaniel Baker. With the support of the church, he plans to start the PDCC Music Academy, which will offer lessons to anyone interested...
This past Tuesday night, a Standing Room Only crowd enjoyed a night of dining and Stand-Up Comedy at Ohana Backyard BBQ in Coventry. An impressive line up of talent took the stage including the host, Pat McLoud. The show also featured Aaron Leidecker, Tyler Hittner, Anthony “The Stuttering Comic” Brooks and crowd favorite, Doug Ouimette. The headliner for the evening was none other than John “The Italian Don Rickles” Perrotta. The group delivered a well-paced diverse show. The mix of young and veteran comedians kept the laughs coming from start to finish. I was impressed with the turn out, considering it was a Tuesday night in the middle of summer.
I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.
One of Emeril Legasse’s favorite Fall River spots is also becoming a spot under consideration for movies and television. Mee Sum, located at 1819 South Main Street, may be featured again on the small or big screen. Part owner Regina Mark stated that industry folks visited the restaurant today...
MAYOR LOMBARDI ALONG, WITH THE NORTH PROVIDENCE RECREATION DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE AND INVITE RESIDENTS TO ATTEND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT THE MEEHAN AMPHITHEATRE LOCATED IN NOTTE PARK. BEGINNING MONDAY JULY 25TH THE BAND CLASSIC BLEND WILL BE PERFORMING FROM 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE THE BAND TIMELESS APPEARING AUGUST...
While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The 25th edition of the New Bedford Folk Festival will make it’s return to the city on Saturday. The festival was absent for three years due to COVID-19 The festival offers over 75 music performances on seven stages in downtown New Bedford. The...
“So today from 1:30pm to 4:00pm I took my granddaughters to Harrington Park on Court St. New Bedford. Amariannah has been bullied there a few times by children but because she is autistic it’s hard for her to understand what these children are doing or saying. This is her favorite park and if you know anything about Autism then you know that change is not easy for her.
Several New England eateries were listed among the best diners in the United States in a new report from Tasting Table. The website shared its list of the best diners in the US on Thursday, June 23. Blue Benn, located in Bennington, Vermont, made the list due to its wide...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight Shayna Seymour is going big-time for her beach eats! She’s cruising the boardwalk at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach for fried dough, french fries, fried chicken (sensing a theme here?) salt water taffy, and… mocha lattes? Hey, why not! Meanwhile at Maine’s Old Orchard Beach we’re going old-school, with lobster rolls on the pier, ice cream, and more. Classic summer sustenance by the sea.
Summerfest kicked off on Friday night for the first time in four years. The festival is being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. "You know with the gas prices being so high as they are, and the grocery stores being expensive, we thought a lot of people would stay local this year, so we wanted people to have that vacation option right here locally in Rhode Island," said organizer Garrett Mancieri. "So it's great to see crowds come out already on Friday night."
On July 8th, 1663, 27 years after Roger Williams arrived in the colony, King Charles II gave Rhode Island its first royal charter. The Charter provided royal recognition to the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, as it was known at the time. It outlined many freedoms for the inhabitants of Rhode Island and was the guiding document of the colony’s government (and later the state) for a period of 180 years.
2000: The year of Big Brother, OG Britney Spears, chunky Nokia phones, and when everyone thought the world would end. But the world didn’t end. Y2K hysteria came and went, and with it, birthed a new concept for Seekonk; a concept that was actually quite “historical.” Two mothers decided to start a fife and drum corps in January of that year with the intention of marching in the Seekonk Memorial Day Parade… And the idea behind the Yankee Volunteers was officially born.
CUMBERLAND – New Cumberland resident Lizzie Havoc is example A of a person who took what the pandemic handed her and ran with it, shifting her bartending skills mixing ingredients to a new kind of product. Havoc is a one-woman operation cold-process soap maker. Her company, Beach Witch Bars,...
Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
Close your eyes and picture the perfect Cape Cod bungalow. Now open your eyes: Did it look exactly like this one?! From the lush, flower-filled front lawn to the low-profile porch calling out for a rocking chair and a dewy glass of lemonade, this unbelievably sweet home ticks all the quaint boxes.
Michael E. Collins, 87, died on July 7, 2022, at Silver Creek Manor after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born November 12, 1934, in Newport, RI, the son of Michael E. Collins, Sr. and Josephine (Pierson) Collins. Michael graduated from De La Salle Academy, Class of 1954....
Massachusetts Fourth District Congressman Jake Auchincloss was in Fall River this week touring MIKEL, Inc. A defense manufacturing company in the industrial park that supplies navigation technology to the United States Navy. Auchincloss says the work done by MIKEL has been vital to the safety and reliability of naval vessels...
