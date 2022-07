MISSOULA, Mont. - Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.

