RIO GRANDE VALLEY – For nearly four decades and counting, Gabriel Valdez has been creating a basketball legacy in the Rio Grande Valley. Valdez was widely considered the best high school player in the Valley in the mid 1980s as he starred for the Weslaco High Panthers. He earned a scholarship to play NCAA Division I basketball for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley legacy institution Pan American University, where he became an All-American South Conference honoree by the end of his career.

WESLACO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO