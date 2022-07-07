ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota-based startup hires five

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

With sales and production on the rise, Sarasota-based startup Omeza needed a few extra hands prompting the addition of five team members. With more than 13 years of experience, Nick Lapiana was named the key account manager. In the role, he’s responsible for product...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Credit union promotes from within for assistant vice president role

GTE Financial has promoted longtime employee Lisa Cathey to assistant vice president of marketing. According to a news release, Cathey joined the Tampa-based credit union in 2012 as a teller. Over the past decade, she has been promoted several times, first to member experience officer, then loan officer, business development officer and as community financial educator. Prior to being named assistant vice president of marketing, she served as Engagement Marketing Manager.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

At capacity: Industry struggles with a counterintuitive 'COVID bump' challenge

Key takeaway: Instead of shortages, furniture retailers, such as Fort Myers-based Matter Bros. Furniture & Mattress, have struggled with too much product and nowhere to put it. Core challenge: Sometimes leasing additional storage space isn’t enough for overstocked firms — communication skills are paramount when negotiating with freight firms....
FORT MYERS, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Breaks Ground On New Distribution Center At U.S. 301 & Causeway Blvd.

Last week, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, the largest minority-owned business in Florida, broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 800,000 sq. ft. complex. The new Coca-Cola Tampa Sales and Distribution Center will be located on 156 acres located at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Causeway Boulevard. The complex is part of a $250 million investment for a fully automated fulfillment center and corporate offices. 
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Retailer Crate & Barrel expanding into Bradenton

Crate and Barrel is coming to Bradenton. Before you get too excited, the home furnishing and decor retailer isn’t opening a Manatee County store. What it’s done is rent about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at the 301 Corporate Center on 24th Street East. The new warehouse...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
State
West Virginia State
srqmagazine.com

Inventory Up Alongside Record-Breaking Prices

For the second month in a row, the inventory of active listings in the two-county area increased year-over-year in May 2022. According to data from Florida Realtors and compiled by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, the residential market also reports the highest-recorded prices for all property types in both counties, along with fewer closed sales and an increase in new listings.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Pete hospital welcomes new CEO

Sally Seymour, a former interim CEO at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and COO at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, has been named CEO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, formerly known as St. Petersburg General Hospital. According to a news release, Seymour brings more than 20 years of health care experience...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New waiting room unveils at SMH as part of $3.9 million renovation

As part of a $3.9 million renovation project at Sarasota Memorial Hospital — Sarasota campus, a new pediatric waiting area has been added to the Emergency Care Center (ECC). The new waiting area is designed to provide comfort to children and their families. “Going to the hospital for an...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Production#Quality Management System#Western Pennsylvania
WFLA

Popular Publix ‘Pub Sub’ on sale this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week, according to the store’s weekly ad. The whole 12-inch chicken tender subs are on sale for $7.99, saving customers $2. The Pub sub, which was dubbed America’s No. 1 sandwich by Thrillist in 2018, has...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

ALDI 's makes its debut in Lakewood Ranch

(Editor's note: This story was updated after the store opened Thursday afternoon) The wait was just slightly longer. Those who expected to shop at Aldi's on its opening day in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday were delayed just a bit. An Aldi's representative said the store was waiting for Sarasota County...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

I can understand Mr. Meyer’s frustration. Unfortunately, he bought the problem on himself when he elected to purchase the home knowing it’s proximity to the Turnpike. If he had spent a little more time on the property prior to purchasing it he would have heard the noise level and had the opportunity to make a decision to purchase a home further away from the Turnpike and its noise.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota hosts dragon boat racing world championships

With dragon boat racing's premier event coming to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota July 18-24, the world will be watching. But what has been happening in the days leading up to the 2022 International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships when no one was watching?. "We have been putting...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new procedure at Sarasota Doctors Hospital is working wonders for patients suffering from throat issues. ABC7 sat down with a physician at the hospital who is handling peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedures, a medical process where the doctors insert a flexible tube into a patients esophagus to fix problems deep inside their bodies. Doctors call it “state of the art” technology that avoids discomfort associated with surgeries.
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily South

Venice Is the Laid-Back Florida Beach Town With Plenty of Personality

While we love revisiting the Panhandle, there's a whole world of beach towns dotting the Florida coast, and they're just waiting to be explored. If your appreciation of the Sunshine State doesn't extend past 30A, you might be surprised to learn about Venice, a laid-back beach community located south of Sarasota, that is totally worth the drive. Direct your attention nearer the equator to discover one of South Florida's coolest towns.
FLORIDA STATE
Colorful Clearwater

Downtown Clearwater’s New Future Look?

If all goes as planned, downtown Clearwater may look totally different in the not-so-distant future. Several steps need to be made before that happens, however. Clearwater’s City Council will be voting on two separate occasions to change the City Charter to allow the bluff properties to be sold. Voters would then vote on the following referendum on November 8:
CLEARWATER, FL
travelexperta.com

Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy