Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of traffic violation convictions was stopped again with a young passenger in the vehicle. 26-year-old Laveena Phutseevong was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and speeding after she was pulled over on the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. last month. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Phutseevong traveling at an estimated speed between 50 and 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO