Sacramento, CA

This Sacramento Trail Was Named One of the Best in America

By Active NorCal
activenorcal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of trails in Northern California, you probably think of places like Tahoe, Mount Shasta, Yosemite and the redwoods. But one urban trail is getting national attention recently, and it deserves every bit of it. USA Today listed its 10 Best Recreational Trails in America and the...

www.activenorcal.com

KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From carnival rides and music festivals to a celebrity golf tournament and a Shakespeare festival, this weekend boasts events for everyone in Northern California. Here's a running list of events happening across the region from July 8-10. Stanislaus County Fair. Back in full swing, the Stanislaus County Fair is back...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

Weekend in Sacramento: State fair with California flair

Leave it to California to do things a little differently. Other states have state fairs, and yeah, California has one, too. But this state fair in Sacramento is also a mega food festival, mixing up high and low, greasy and gastronomic. It’s a place where you can size up prize cows, watch pig races, join a corn-dog eating contest, and sample the best up-and-coming wines in the state. And after a two-year hiatus (thanks to Covid), the fair is back between July 15 and 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Governors Cup Pro Results and Scorecard

This weekend featured an array of bodybuilding events including the 2022 Governors Cup Pro, which took place on July 9, 2022, in Sacramento, California. Competitors from the Figure division competed with an invitation to 2022 Olympia on the line. With the 2022 season of bodybuilding underway, athletes from around the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
GRANITE BAY, CA
FOX40

Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River. According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments. Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working in the area for another hour. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville heating back up following unseasonably cooler summer temps

Roseville to get baked as triple digit temps return. Roseville, Calif.- When the mercury dips below 90 degrees and gentle breezes roll through a summer’s day, Roseville residents sit up and take notice. This part of California is typically hot and still during the summer months. Those cool breezes...
ROSEVILLE, CA
myoutdoorbuddy.com

July 16 opening day king salmon

Gearing up for the Sacramento river king salmon fishing. Fish like these are from last years trips .Book for prime dates .530-515-5951. Captain Kirk Portocarrero is a full-time, professional fishing guide and outfitter, solely, for 29 years straight, owner & operator of Northern California's SacRiverGuide.com. Kirk started at age 15, in the salmon fishing industry in SF and then migrating to Northern California, with a team of 5 guides working for him. He is on the water at least 300 days a year, and his expertise is like none other, providing top of line guide services and equipment, ensuring a successful day of fishing. Specializing Northern California and Southern Oregon fishing for salmon, trout, and steelhead. Call (800) 670-4448 to get in on the action.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Go inside the Holbrooke Hotel

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley is a great place for a weekend hike, wine tasting, and even a little shopping in historic downtown. And if you don’t want to leave, you don’t have to. You can just check into a 170-year-old hotel that’s also a historic landmark.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
abc10.com

Here's what to expect at this year's California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's annual state fair is back in Sacramento after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The California State Fair & Food Festival will kick off July 15 at Cal Expo and run though the end of the month. Live music performances, dozens of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
truewestmagazine.com

The Bad Luck Stage Driver

Baldy Green’s coach was a frequent target. George “Baldy” Green was a stage driver on the route between Placerville, California (picture) and Virginia City, Nevada in the 1860s. He either had bad luck or was in cahoots with bad guys. His stage was held up in 1865—the robbers got $10,000. A couple of years later, Baldy’s coach was the target of outlaws on two consecutive days. He was fired after another stick-up in 1868. Supposedly, Bailey later became a justice of the peace in Nevada.
PLACERVILLE, CA

