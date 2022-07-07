ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

E3 will return as an in-person event next summer

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43csNn_0gYD6ZSO00

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 for short, is coming back in 2023.

On Thursday, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced a new strategic partnership with ReedPop to organize E3 2023. ReedPop produces several high-profile trade shows and conventions, such as PAX, Star Wars Celebration, and New York Comic Con, and also owns Gamer Network, the mass media company behind VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun, GamesIndustry.biz, and Eurogamer.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023,” Lance Fensterman, ReedPop president, said via GamesIndustry.biz. “With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we’re going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world-leading events and websites.”

For the past three years, E3’s presence within the games industry has been practically non-existent. The show was canceled in 2020, then came back as an online event in 2021, only to be subsequently canned again in 2022. Many thought E3 would never return after all that, even though the ESA stated otherwise.

“We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA president and CEO, said via GamesIndustry.biz. “The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come.”

E3 2023 is happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center sometime in June. Curiously, Summer Games Fest, which was dubbed “not-E3” by many (me), announced its return next year on Thursday as well.

Well, I never thought I’d see brands subtweeting each other. We certainly live in a society.

Jokes aside, it’ll be interesting to see how this all shakes out. Xbox, PlayStation, Capcom, and other companies held showcases without any massive trade show tying everything together just fine.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PC Gamer

New multiplayer Skyrim mod has been downloaded over 50,000 times

At the time of writing, Skyrim Together Reborn has more than 56,800 downloads. Skyrim Together Reborn (opens in new tab) is a mod designed for groups of two-to-eight players, though the creators have tested it with over 30, essentially making a mini-MMO. The aim is for friends to be able to play Skyrim co-operatively, complete with shared quest progress. Since its release on NexusMods yesterday, Skyrim Together Reborn has already been downloaded over 56,800 times. For comparison's sake, the second-most popular new mod added to Nexus is a sexy nun outfit (opens in new tab) from June, which has 30,000 downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Should You Buy a PS5 or Xbox on Prime Day?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Given that we've been experiencing a supply drought for the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles since day one, the PS5 and Xbox Series X (and the Series S, to a lesser extent), it seems odd to ask the question posed in the headline. But if you frame it as "Should I buy one on Prime Day or wait for a better price?" it starts to make a little more sense. Because then the answer becomes "Maybe." It all hinges on remaining shortages (the PS5 remains tough to find) and the possibility of seeing discounts on the Xbox models in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
NME

343 is working with modders to restore the ‘Halo 2’ Earth City demo

343 Industries is working with modders to restore old cut content from the classic Halo games, including the infamous Halo 2 Earth City demo shown off at E3 2003. The announcement comes via a lengthy blog post on Halo Waypoint titled Cutting Room Floor, which details two restoration projects: Digsite Alpha, which focusses on Halo: Combat Evolved cut content, and Digsite Delta for content that didn’t make it into Halo 2. The modders involved with these projects include General_101, Con, Num0005, Scruffy, Sean T, Ludus, and Zeddikins.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Mass Media#Video Game#Pax#New York Comic Con#Vg247#Rock Paper Shotgun#Esa
Digital Trends

How to fly in Minecraft

If you’ve watched Minecraft gameplay, you may have seen someone flying through their world. “Wow, how do I do that?” you may have said (many of us did). Don’t worry! It’s entirely possible for you to fly in Minecraft too. You can even choose how hard you want to make it on yourself.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

This reimagining of the Game Boy looks like a prototype Nintendo could have made

Imagine if Nintendo made a Game Boy Advance without the Advance part. That’s what video game console and handheld modder Obirux did: they created a reimagined original Game Boy handheld that retains the aesthetic language of the 1989 model but reoriented it as a horizontally handled system akin to the Sega Game Gear, original GBA, and many modern handheld systems, including the Nintendo Switch (via Gizmodo).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Capcom
NME

‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ first in-game footage revealed

Nacon has provided a first look at in-game footage of next year’s RoboCop: Rogue City. The new footage was shown off during today’s Nacon Connect stream, which depicts the titular RoboCop engaging in some first-person shootouts in futuristic Detroit, whilst the game will also see players able to choose between multiple-choice dialogue options as well. It’s set for release in June of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘GTA Online’ is finally getting one of its most-requested features

Rockstar has announced that GTA Online will be getting “new gameplay updates” and “top-requested experience improvements and upgrades”, including a major change that will allow players to sell their business goods in invite-only sessions. Yesterday (July 7), Rockstar published a blog post that outlined the company’s...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Game Pass and Xbox Live Prime Day Deals

Whether you've managed to get your hands on the next-gen Xbox Series X, opted for the sleek and compact Series S or are still gaming away on your trusty Xbox One, a subscription is on the most cost-effective ways to get the most out of your console. However, signing up may be a little bit more complicated than you think. Microsoft offers three different subscription options, and while there's some overlap between the different memberships, each offers its own benefits and drawbacks.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Steam Deck is changing how I buy games

Buying multiplatform games used to be a simple decision for me: I’d almost always get them on the Nintendo Switch because of how easy it is to play games both on a TV or in portable mode. The Steam Deck has thrown a wrench in that decision-making process. The handheld gaming PC might be heavier, have worse battery life, and doesn’t come with an easy Switch-like dock to throw my games onto a bigger screen, but because I feel like I can bank on Steam games being available much longer into the future, I’m having to make tough choices about whether I buy games on Valve’s storefront instead of Nintendo’s.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

God of War Ragnarok isn’t the only great game 2022 has left

Because Elden Ring and some other fantastic games made a strong impression early in 2022, it’s easy to feel like there’s not much left in store this year outside of God of War Ragnarok, which just got a release date. Fortunately, a quick look at this fall’s game lineup reveals that this couldn’t be further from the truth.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy