NEWS RELEASE

July 7, 2022

Pyjama Drama

The City of Santa Maria Public Library invites families to an interactive and imaginative program using play, stories, and songs for families with children ages 18 months through 3 years old.

This program is presented by Pyjama Drama, in a three-part series. The first session of Pyjama Drama will be held Monday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m. in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the Library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Kaela Villalobos, Librarian II

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 ext. 8564

Email Address: libraryyouth@cityofsantamaria.org