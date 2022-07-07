NEWS RELEASE

July 7, 2022

Sensory Bin Creation Station

Preschoolers and caregivers are invited to learn how to create sensory bins, at the City of Santa Maria Public Library. Explore, discover, imagine, create, and learn together. bins.

Sensory Bin Creation Station will be held Wednesday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater. Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online through the Library’s events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. This program is for children ages 3-5, and adult assistance is required to assemble sensory

