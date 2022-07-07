Extended Main Library Hours

NEWS RELEASE

July 7, 2022

Extended Library Hours

The City of Santa Maria main Public Library’s location is pleased to announce extended hours.

Effective Monday, July 11th, hours will be Mondays through Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Library is presently open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to the Public Library, (805) 925-0994 extension 8563.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Joanne Britton-Holland, Librarian III

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 ext. 8563

E-mail Address: jbritton@cityofsantamaria.org