Michigan football strikes again in the recruiting department just one day after it landed four-star interior offensive lineman, Amir Herring. On Friday, the Wolverines got a much-needed boost to the 2023 recruiting class after four-star Collins Acheampong announced his commitment to the maize and blue. He picked Michigan over LSU, Miami (FL), and UCLA among plenty of others. Acheampong, who goes to Santa Margarita Catholic (California), is listed as an athlete on 247Sports. He is also a dual-sport athlete who excels at basketball.

