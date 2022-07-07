ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Des Moines officers file civil lawsuit against six people

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, Iowa airport to receive nearly $130K for new solar power system. A renewable energy activist is applauding how the Washington County Municipal Airport is using...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Iowans for Reproductive Freedom rally held in Des Moines

Show You Care: Special bond between Big and Little in Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Johnson County. In this Show You Care Spotlight, we show you how one Big's small act to help their Little turned into support from an entire community. Updated: 3 hours ago. This week marks ten...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department accepting fan donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership and the Des Moines Fire Department are teaming up again to collect fans and air conditioners for families in need. All fan and air conditioner units must be in their unopened boxes in order to be donated. The community can drop off the donations during normal business hours at the fire stations listed below.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda had just welcomed his fourth daughter into the world before an accident killed him last October, KCCI’S Andrew Mollenbeck reported. On Saturday, his wife and the couple’s four children were the recipients of the annual Hamilton County Peace Officers...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
WHO 13

Indianola man charged with attempted murder in Des Moines stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Indianola man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a woman in Des Moines Tuesday. It happened in the 3800 block of University Avenue around 3:22 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Dominique Taylor, 18, is accused of stabbing a 57-year-old female in the back during a dispute.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
GRIMES, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of July 4 ATV Crash That Seriously Injured Audubon Man

Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 6, 2022

12:52am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of Westwood Drive. 4:38am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 200 Block of South Georgia Street. 4:49am: Jan Black requested an officer at 708 West Harrison Street to remove...
JEFFERSON, IA
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Woman Arrested For Burglary

A Scranton woman was arrested and charged with burglary from an incident that occurred earlier this month. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Rose Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for first degree burglary and a serious misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness from an incident that occurred on July 5th.
SCRANTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE

