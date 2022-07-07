ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Audit: Denver exposed to fraud, errors with federal COVID pandemic relief

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

The City of Denver remains exposed to potential errors and undetected fraud associated with the federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds. This follows recommendations from last year's audit of the $126.9 million.

The Denver Auditor released a follow-up report to the initial audit about the coronavirus relief funds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pz8Ol_0gYCywkF00
(credit: CBS)

"We saw huge amounts of money coming into the city from the federal government and going out the door just as quickly," Auditor O'Brien said in a statement. "There was a high risk of errors, misuse, or even potential fraud, and I hoped to see quick implementation of our recommendations to ensure strong stewardship of emergency resources."

According to the 2021 audit, the city was doing a good job managing the funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The audit also flagged gaps the Department of Finance needed to fix as it prepared to take in more federal funds to help with the city's ongoing pandemic response.

"By still not adequately accounting for interest, the city risks forfeiting additional valuable aid it could otherwise use to help the Denver community as our residents continue recovering from the pandemic," Auditor O'Brien said in a statement. "I hope the Department of Finance will continue working to fill in these crucial gaps in its process."

The auditor also stated that the Dept. of Finance "still has not sufficiently cross-trained its staff, and it does not yet have sufficient policies to ensure staff reconciles bank accounts each month - and that supervisors then verify that those bank reconciliations actually happen."

O'Brien also stated that the Dept. of Finance committed to implementing all recommendations from the original audit by September 2021 and that four of those recommendations had not been implemented more than 6 months later.

"While I'm pleased the city is offering better guidance on documentation, implementing only one recommendation is not good enough considering the high risks and high-dollar amounts involved with pandemic relief funding," Auditor O'Brien said.

Money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund was used to support food assistance, public health efforts, economic support, and individual support. The largest amount was planned to pay for shelter and housing.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Rally in Denver held to bring awareness to skyrocketing rent increases

The rising cost of housing has been a major problem for many people, particularly skyrocketing rent prices. "It's hard. Nowadays everything is so expensive," said Sonia Saravia, a Colorado renter. She has watched Colorado grow over the last 22 years. Ever since her parents bought a trailer in Boulder in 2000.  She says since then big tech has come to town and brought with it high paying jobs, but that wasn't good for her family because it drove up the cost of living. "Every time it grows, we have to pay more," said Sonia. Their lot rent started at $300 a month and has...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Denver Basic Income Project

Is giving Cash to the Homeless the answer to the Problem?. The Denver Basic Income Project is a demonstration project that will test giving money to people living on the streets. The project was started by Mark Donovan during the pandemic in 2020 when he saw the economic and social...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Government Technology

‘Digital Dragnet’ Finds Arson Suspects, Raises Privacy Alarms

(TNS) — More than three months had passed since five family members died in an arson fire and investigators still had no leads on who set the house ablaze on the quiet street in northeast Denver. They’d authored nearly two dozen search warrants since the Aug. 5, 2020, fire...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Health officials prioritize cleanup efforts at Clear Creek Superfund Site

Like most of Colorado, Clear Creek County has a rich mining history. Gold was discovered near Idaho Springs in 1859.  "For the next 20 years, the Black Hawk/Central City area was the leading mining center in Colorado," the Environmental Protection Agency stated in a Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated.  Much of the state's foundation was built by that early mining activity. But it also created some present-day hazards. In 1983, the EPA designated the area a Superfund Cleanup Site.  Now, after the most recent assessment showed that some of the mine waste piles may still pose a human health risk,...
CENTRAL CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Economic Security#Pandemic#Federal Funds#The Department Of Finance
CBS Denver

Homeless residents in new Safe Outdoor Space hope to move out

Just off Second Ave and Federal Blvd, a new safe outdoor space is giving people experiencing homelessness in Denver a chance to flourish."On hot days like this, this is a little oasis," said Amanda Pennington, Development Associate at St. Francis Center. "Each resident has their own tent with shade, a fan, clean water, space to eat and drink."Pennington says the Barnum Safe Outdoor Space is a joint effort with the Colorado Village Collaborative."Denver is becoming a model and the city and residents of Denver and other cities are seeing it's working, it's successful," said Pennington.Ismael Abdullah is a living success...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bandimere Speedway files new lawsuit for prior COVID-19 mandates

A fight over COVID-19 pandemic health orders may be reigniting in Jefferson County. Bandimere speedway filed a new lawsuit against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis, arguing that mandates issued in response to COVID were unconstitutionalAt the height of COVID-19 and as a mass of public health mandates were handed down, Bandimere Speedway started pushing back."They kind of put the squeeze on us," John Bandimere III said.Two of the events held at the track attracted several hundred people, one of those titled "Stop the Covid Chaos" launching the family-owned business into a legal battle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
denvervoice.org

Chasing Progress: Poverty Gap for Black and Latino Senior Citizens Grew Over Last Decade

Although Melvin Page had a long career in public service, retiring proved to be much more difficult than he thought. Three years into his retirement, Page suffered a brain aneurysm that left him with crippling medical debt and no chance of keeping his apartment. The then 70-year-old ended up experiencing homelessness in Denver for more than a year beginning in 2019. He told Denver VOICE that he was lucky to escape within a year, but getting back on his feet has been a struggle.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man charged for alleged threat against elections official

A man who allegedly made a threatening phone call against Colorado's top elections official has been charged with retaliating against an elected official, prosecutors said Friday. Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver over the June 30 phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigation prompts Aurora police to investigate alleged shady contractor

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.It all started in December, when Pat Barash, who rents out several apartment units in the metro area, needed carpeting work in one of her units in Aurora. She found...
AURORA, CO
riviera-maya-news.com

Wife of Colorado Consul dies after cosmetic surgery in Tijuana

Tijuana, Baja California — The FGE of Tijuana has started an investigation into the death of a Guatemalan woman. The woman, identified as Maria C, was the wife of the Guatemalan Consul for Denver, Colorado. On July 4, Maria C traveled to Tijuana from Denver for cosmetic surgery. After...
9News

'Alarming' auto theft problem is only getting worse so far in 2022

DENVER — One car per hour. That's how many vehicles are stolen on average in the City of Denver every day. Denver has seen one of the country's largest increases in auto theft since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with the number of reported stolen cars more than doubling. Through...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

I-70 workers chug as many as 800 bottles of water a day to keep cool

Denver is entering peak heat season, and we wanted to check in with some people whose livelihoods center around being outside. We went to visit workers on the clock with Kiewit Meridiam Partners as they finish up a leviathan renovation on I-70 through Elyria Swansea — in particular, the people turning the top of the tunnel from Josephine to Fillmore streets into a park.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Residents in apartment building struggle with air conditioning problems

As temperatures rose to nearly 100 degrees in Lakewood on Saturday, Ridgemoor Apartment residents were feeling every bit of the heat. "It's really muggy. It's hotter inside the building than it is outside," said a woman who has lived at the apartments for two years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   She and several other residents told CBS News Colorado they have been left without relief since about Thursday, after they said the building's air conditioning system stopped working. The Ridgemoor Apartment complex has at least 250 units. It's listed as affordable housing by...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy