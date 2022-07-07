Albuquerque Journal names Nusenda Credit Union the No. 1 Top Large Workplace for the second year in a row

COZY CASA nestled in Rio Rancho's Cabezon subdivision--ready for you to call home! Soft lighting, simple design, and tall ceilings are just some of the features that make this space feel perfectly comfortable and serene. Two living areas to make your own, one with a built-in fireplace and shelving to display your novels, sound bars, plants or pottery! You'll adore your spacious owner's suite complete with a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Great kitchen space with an adjacent dining area, kitchen island and a pantry to keep your space organized and functional! Xeriscaping in the backyard make for easy maintenance. Walled-in to keep your space private and a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors for a meal or simply a cup of tea. Close to the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center.See it quick!

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO