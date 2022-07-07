ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque Journal names Nusenda Credit Union the No. 1 Top Large Workplace for the second year in a row

By The Observer
rrobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNusenda Credit Union has again been named by its employees as the Albuquerque Journal No. 1 Top Workplace in New Mexico. Not only has Nusenda been consistently ranked since the award began 10 years ago, but this marks the second year in which the credit union has been ranked No. 1...

KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

SAT: Secretary Haaland touring nationwide with investigating government-backed boarding schools in mind, New Mexico national forest supervisor gets new post, + More

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses – By Sean Murphy, Associated Press. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
EDUCATION
KFDA

Eastern New Mexico provides $30 million for water supply system

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A coming water supply system for Eastern New Mexico got an inflow of $30 million from the state of New Mexico today. Governor Michelle Luhan Grisham announced the investment in the pipeline that will bring water from Ute Reservoir to numerous towns like Clovis and Cannon Airforce Base.
CLOVIS, NM
point2homes.com

10309 San Jacinto Avenue Avenue NE, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, NM, 87112

Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage Disposer, Microwave, Range - Gas, Refrigerator, Washer. Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 10309 San Jacinto Avenue Avenue NE is in the 87112 zip code.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Chart 660: Los Alamos County Continues To Lead New Mexico In COVID Cases, Now Second In United States

This chart displays the seven-day average number of COVID-19 diagnoses per 100,000 people by county in New Mexico. Los Alamos County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 diagnoses, as has been the case throughout most of the latest surge. Furthermore, Los Alamos County is now second out of 3,006 counties in the United States. Source: New York Times. Created by.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Locker 505 opens new uptown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Forest Service hiring for fall youth program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest’s Forest Stewards Youth Corps is recruiting young adults interested in a career in wildland fire. It will give participants beginner-level training and on-the-ground experience working on wildfires, prescribed burns, tree planting, and other natural resource projects. The program...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
point2homes.com

1520 RICASOLI Drive SE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87124

COZY CASA nestled in Rio Rancho's Cabezon subdivision--ready for you to call home! Soft lighting, simple design, and tall ceilings are just some of the features that make this space feel perfectly comfortable and serene. Two living areas to make your own, one with a built-in fireplace and shelving to display your novels, sound bars, plants or pottery! You'll adore your spacious owner's suite complete with a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Great kitchen space with an adjacent dining area, kitchen island and a pantry to keep your space organized and functional! Xeriscaping in the backyard make for easy maintenance. Walled-in to keep your space private and a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors for a meal or simply a cup of tea. Close to the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center.See it quick!
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Public School Board tables parent’s rights proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque Public School Board is tabling the controversial parent’s rights proposal. This comes after a night of heated debate amongst board members on what parents should be able to be told about if their child confides in an APS staff member. The proposal would give parents the right to access student […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Here's why your PNM energy bill is rising

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The cost of energy bills is increasing for many PNM customers this summer. "Maybe a marginal increase that we've seen before. Usually in the summertime [it] gets a little bit more pricey," Mike Degidio, an Albuquerque customer, said. The rise has already left some people scrambling...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
point2homes.com

4138 ARBOLES BONITOS, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87507

Immaculate! Move-in Ready, Pulte Built Home with Lots of Upgrades. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital, and easy access to the Freeway. In the Estancias de Las Soleras subdivision. This single level home, on a premium lot and amazing mountain views, is designed with Pulte's Serenity Floor Plan. Beautifully landscaped front and back. This gorgeous home includes a Luxury Chefs Kitchen, Upgraded Kitchen Aid Appliances, Granite Countertops, Oversized laundry room, Bow Windows at Owners Suite and Cafe, Den with French Doors, Upgraded Entry door with Nest Door locks, Upgraded cabinets throughout. Upgraded Carpet and Tile floors, 2” Faux White Wood Blinds throughout. Garage features 4’ finished oversized extension with epoxy flooring and utility sink. Exterior Gas fireplace. Gas Stub for BBQ. Front courtyard with 6’ walls. Epoxy entry way with artificial turf and Hydrangea Tree filled with perennial bulbs. Comfort height toilets, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater with programable timer. Wrap-around concrete walkways/patio with Daich RollerRock Warm Gray/Satin Interior or Exterior Anti-skid Porch and Floor Paint. 120’ Planter Box with premium landscaping loaded with over 500 bulbs and perennial plants, trees, and shrubs. 120’ artificial turf. Schedule a private showing.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
point2homes.com

5700 JACKSON Loop NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Grande Open House 7/9, 1-3pm. Panoramic Sandia views from your private acre! Soaring ceilings, a plethora of tall view laden windows. 2 Owner's Suite, in separate wings both have Stunning views. Perfect for multi-gen; long term guests. 3 Living Areas, 3 car garage, wonderful home for entertaining. Feels like a VRBO private mountain retreat. Expansive wrap around viewing deck with stylish custom iron railing; Chef's Kitchen. Flexible floorplan offers room for exercise, offices, den, library, storage, media room, possible 5th bedroom. Includes a tool / shop and a shed. Bring all your toys ... ATVs, trucks, trailers, horses, RVs (RV pad with 50 Amp service, cleanout & water). In town country with shops and services nearby!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

