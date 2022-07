EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will contribute $2 million toward a Habitat for Humanity development in Forks Township that will lead to the construction of about 65 homes. County Council members had some concerns about a lack of detail in the request for funds for housing on 11.5 acres off Kesslersville Road, but after discussion, voted unanimously for the contribution. The money will come from the county's $30.3 million share of federal American Rescue Plan pandemic-relief aid.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO