Missourians file for $1 million in tax credits in first weeks of private scholarship program. (The Center Square) – Missouri received applications for approximately $1 million in tax credits to fund scholarships to select private elementary and secondary schools during the first two weeks of a new program, according to Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. More than 800 families applied for the program's associated scholarships during the period.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO