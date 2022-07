In June, I returned to The Summit Club in Armonk to see how the Rees Jones designed 18-hole layout is playing for members and guests. The Summit Club at Armonk opened all 18 holes in July of 2021, and the masterful transformation of the former Brynwood Golf & Country Club gives area golfers the opportunity to play a first-class Jones design by joining this new brand of club that has been styled as “the private club experience reimagined.”

ARMONK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO