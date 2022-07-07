ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

The weekend: Free concerts, fireworks & more mark a busy weekend in northern RI

By Editorial team
 3 days ago

Northern, RI – It's another summer weekend in northern Rhode Island and while many local businesses took vacations this week, there's still plenty to do as free concerts and other summer traditions kick off. Saturday is "Heritage Day," in North Smithfield with a little something for...

whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 10

Good Morning, today is Sunday, July 10. 🌊 The Infosys Hall Of Fame Open for the Van Alen Cup gets underway today at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Today is a day for qualifying, gates open at 10 am and tennis begins at 11 am. More Info & Buy Tickets Here.
NEWPORT, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Summerfest returns to Woonsocket after four years

Summerfest kicked off on Friday night for the first time in four years. The festival is being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. "You know with the gas prices being so high as they are, and the grocery stores being expensive, we thought a lot of people would stay local this year, so we wanted people to have that vacation option right here locally in Rhode Island," said organizer Garrett Mancieri. "So it's great to see crowds come out already on Friday night."
WOONSOCKET, RI
reportertoday.com

Free Canoe Rides on the Woonasquatucket River - Thursdays, 4:00-6:00 in July & August

Providence – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is once again excited to offer free canoe rides on the Woonasquatucket River in Providence on Thursday evenings from 4:00-6:00 throughout July and August. Meet at the Fish ladder at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo Street, Providence. On-site registration is required for adults and children, and all ages are welcome! The WRWC’s experienced paddle team will guide participants up and down the river for about a 10-minute loop, where you will likely see painted turtles basking on the banks and red-winged black birds flying ahead on this surprisingly peaceful stretch of the river.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Rock out(side)

If you’re a local live music fan, summer in Rhode Island is tough to beat. Almost every night of the week has something to offer, with a wide variety of music tastes represented. Many of our area communities are hosting free outdoor summer concerts in the coming weeks, with everything from rock to folk, R&B to Zydeco. Here’s a look at some of the local schedules in our coverage areas.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
BOSTON, MA
independentri.com

Local church hopes new music program hits a high note

Helping cultivate music whether in beginners or others along the learning journey is the focus of a new Peace Dale Congregational Church endeavor led by Music Director Nathaniel Baker. With the support of the church, he plans to start the PDCC Music Academy, which will offer lessons to anyone interested...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Bristol County Fifes & Drums

2000: The year of Big Brother, OG Britney Spears, chunky Nokia phones, and when everyone thought the world would end. But the world didn’t end. Y2K hysteria came and went, and with it, birthed a new concept for Seekonk; a concept that was actually quite “historical.” Two mothers decided to start a fife and drum corps in January of that year with the intention of marching in the Seekonk Memorial Day Parade… And the idea behind the Yankee Volunteers was officially born.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Where to find fair and festival fun throughout eastern Massachusetts

July 8-10 WEBSTER CARNIVAL: July 7-10, Memorial Beach Drive. Hours -- Thursday from 6 p.m.-close, Friday from 6 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m.-close. For tickets and updates, visit https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/webster-carnival/. CAPE COD HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL: July 8-17, various locations across Cape Cod. The festival is an annual Cape-wide celebration of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
providencedailydose.com

New ‘Guide To RI Vintage’

A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Sunday cartoon: Kids Seasons of Safety coloring campaign

BURRILLVILLE – The Kids Seasons Of Safety coloring campaign originated and was launched by Hasbro Children’s Hospital more than a decade ago. There are pockets of kids safety campaigns across America that try to keep children safer, but many lack any real growth and expansion potential because the focus is geared toward a geographic area, and not a large scale campaign effort that reaches more kids and families.
BURRILLVILLE, RI

