Quarterback Connor Simcox at last year’s 7on 7 in Hampton. The Longhorns will participate in this year’s 7 on 7 beginning July 11. File photo. Football season is only a little over a month away, and with the TSSAA-mandated “dead period” ending on July 10, it is undoubtedly all things football is about to begin. Coach Don Kerley and the beloved Longhorns are eagerly awaiting the beginning of that first full practice but also getting ready for the 7-on-7 tournament at Hampton High School, scheduled for July 11.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO