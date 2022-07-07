ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Washington

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8cwV_0gYCggnZ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles , the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican whom Biden served with in the Senate, and gun-control advocate Gabby Giffords.

“Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said as he introduced Biles, a former foster child whose 32 Olympic and World Championship medals make her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

“I don’t know how you’re going to find room,” for another medal, Biden joked. The 25-year-old is an advocate for athletes’ mental health, foster care children and sexual assault victims. She’s also the youngest person to ever receive the medal, Biden said.

The Democratic president, who took office at a critical point during the coronavirus pandemic, also honored Sandra Lindsay , the Queens, New York, nurse who was the first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of clinical trials during a live television appearance in December 2020.

It was the first time Biden had awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His recipient list included both living and deceased honorees, some of them representing various stages of the president’s life, from the Catholic nuns who taught him as a boy growing up in Claymont, Delaware, to Republican lawmakers he served with in the Senate to a college professor like his wife, Jill, to advocates of tightening access to firearms.

Biden introduced Giffords as “one of the most courageous people I have ever known.”

The former Arizona congresswoman founded the organization named Giffords to campaign for an end to gun violence and restrictions on access to guns. The Democrat almost died after she was shot in the head in January 2011 during a constituent event in Tucson.

Biden noted that he recently signed the most sweeping gun-control legislation in decades — though he and others would like even more restrictions — and credited Giffords and families like her own whose lives have been altered by gun violence for helping to make it happen.

“She’s the embodiment of a single signature American trait: never, ever give up,” Biden said.

Biden also recognized former Republican Sens. Alan Simpson of Wyoming and John McCain of Arizona, recalling a less partisan era of Washington in which members of different parties would argue over issues during the day and then meet over dinner at night.

McCain died of brain cancer in 2018. He spent more than five years in captivity in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Navy. He later represented Arizona in the House and Senate, and was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, competing against Democrats Barack Obama and Biden.

Biden said he didn’t appreciate the political competition, but “I never stopped admiring John … I knew his honor, his courage and commitment.”

The 17 people receiving honors “have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities, and across the world, while blazing trails for generations to come,” the White House said.

Biden himself knows what it’s like to receive the medal. Then-President Obama honored Biden’s decades of public service by awarding him a Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction” during a ceremony shortly before they left office in January 2017.

Biden closed the ceremony by declaring, “This is America.”

The other 13 medal recipients are:

— Sister Simone Campbell, a member of the Sister of Social Service and a former executive director of NETWORK, a Catholic social justice organization.

— Julieta Garcia, a former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville. Garcia was the first Latina to become a college president, the White House said.

— Fred Gray, one of the first Black members of the Alabama Legislature after Reconstruction. He was a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Martin Luther King Jr. and, at age 91, continues to practice law.

— Steve Jobs, the co-founder, chief executive and chair of Apple Inc. He died in 2011.

— Father Alexander Karloutsos, the assistant to Archbishop Demetrios of America. Karloutsos has counseled several U.S. presidents, the White House said. Biden said he is “one of my dear friends.”

Khizr Khan, a n immigrant from Pakistan, Khan’s Army officer son was killed in Iraq. Khan gained national prominence, and became a target of Donald Trump’s wrath, after speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

— Diane Nash, a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee who organized some of the most important 20th century civil rights campaigns and worked with King.

Megan Rapinoe . The Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup soccer champion captains the OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights. Biden said she is the first soccer play to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

— Simpson, who served in the Senate with Biden and has been a prominent advocate for campaign finance reform, responsible governance and marriage equality. Biden called Simpson the “real deal” and joked that “he never takes himself too seriously nor takes me seriously.”

— Richard Trumka, who had been president of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO for more than a decade at the time of his August 2021 death. He was a past president of the United Mine Workers.

— Wilma Vaught. A brigadier general, Vaught is one of the most decorated women in U.S. military history, breaking gender barriers as she has risen through the ranks. When Vaught retired in 1985, she was one of only seven female generals in the Armed Forces.

— Denzel Washington, a double Oscar-winning actor, director and producer. He also has a Tony award, two Golden Globes and the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a longtime spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Washington could not attend Thursday’s ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19, the White House said. Biden said Washington will receive his medal “when he’s able to get here.”

— Raúl Yzaguirre. A civil rights advocate, Yzaguirre was president and CEO of the National Council of La Raza for 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
The Associated Press

Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

After members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, their leader called someone on the phone with an urgent message for then-President Donald Trump, another extremist told investigators. While gathered in a private suite at the Phoenix Park Hotel, an Oath Keeper...
POTUS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
John Mccain
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WGN News

Off-duty officer wounded in Beverly shooting

CHICAGO — Police said an off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded early Saturday morning in a South Side shooting. According to 22nd District police, the 31-year-old was having an argument with another man near West 104th Street and Western Avenue around 2:30 a.m. After the argument, the man shot at the 31-year-old several times and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#Senate#Democratic#Catholic
WGN News

Man shot on CTA Red Line as Chicago holds anti-violence events

CHICAGO — A person of interest in police custody following a shooting on the CTA South Side Red Line Friday evening wounded a man.  CTA and Chicago police said a 21-year-old sustained a gunshot wound aboard a train at the 69th Street CTA station. First responders took the shooting victim to a nearby hospital in fair […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘Heartbreaking’: Indianapolis woman charged after babies transported in milk crate strapped to bike

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — It looked like the woman was transporting toys inside of the crate attached to her bike — but then Brian Henderson says he saw an “arm move.”. Seconds later, Henderson and his coworkers at an east side Indianapolis pizza shop approached her and saw what was inside the milk crate: two unrestrained 2-month-old twin babies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
WGN News

8-year-old boy critical after he was shot in Highland Park parade

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was critically wounded while attending the Highland Park parade Monday with his family. Cooper Roberts, remains in critical condition and had his spinal cord severed as a result of the shooting, medical staff and his GoFundMe said. He was shot along with his mother, Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent […]
WGN News

Man in custody after jumping through window of CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after police said he jumped through the window of a CTA Blue Line Train. According to police the man was standing on the CTA Blue Line platform around around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cicero stop, on the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue, when he saw the train conductor’s window open and climbed through it.
CICERO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy