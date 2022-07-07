ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

2,807-piece Bowser coming to Lego’s Super Mario line

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5G5p_0gYCg6Im00

(NEXSTAR) — Lego and Super Mario are set to unleash Bowser’s fury on collectors this fall with the release of the partnership’s largest building set yet. The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line.

The recreation of Mario’s nemesis can launch fireballs and will also have a moveable head, neck, mouth, arms, legs and tail, Lego said in its Thursday announcement.

Husband of ‘One Tree Hill’ actress killed in lightning strike off North Carolina coast

“Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces,” said Senior Designer Carl Merriam. “We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvWxW_0gYCg6Im00
    (Courtesy of Lego)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iimin_0gYCg6Im00
    (Courtesy of Lego)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gg2hR_0gYCg6Im00
    (Courtesy of Lego)

The Might Bowser, priced at $269.99, will be released on Oct. 1. Cue the evil Bowser laugh you dreaded from Super Mario 64.

Biggest Lego set ever

While 2,807 is a lot of pieces, it’s far from Lego’s biggest set.

In terms of piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Art#Lego Star Wars#Video Game#Colosseum#Star
Engadget

Lego is releasing a 2,807-piece Bowser set for adults

Come October, Lego will release the largest set in its Super Mario line so far — a 2,807-piece model of the King of the Koopas himself. The Mighty Bowser set will be a part of Lego’s fun but not infantilizing line for adults known as Adults Welcome. Upon a closer look at the Super Koopa figure, it’s evident that it’ll take far more advanced spatial reasoning skills to build than the rest of Lego’s Super Mario-themed lineup geared towards youth. In addition to Super Bowser coming with his own Lego-version of a fireball launcher, there’s also a button to control the figure’s movements and an entire battle platform for Bowser, complete with two towers that are meant to be toppled over by the villain.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Mario Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch lite, and Switch OLED have a new Mario surprise. Unlike the "free" N64 and Sega Genesis games, this new Mario surprise is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, which is to say the premium tier of the subscription service. That said, you do need to be a subscriber. If you're on any of the aforementioned trio of consoles but don't have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you're out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
FOX8 News

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

(WGHP) — Actor Tony Sirico, who is most well known for his role as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” has died at 79, according to his costar Michael Imperioli. Sirico’s cause of death is unknown at this time. His manager Bob McGowan said he was a “great” and “loyal client” who “would do anything […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Oprah’s father, Vernon Winfrey, dead at 89

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX8 News

Reidsville neighborly dispute ends in assault, shooting

REIDSVILLE N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing numerous charges following a “dispute between neighbors which escalated to unnecessary violence,” according to the Reidsville Police Department. On Tuesday, officers came to the 500 block of North Washington Avenue after a report of someone shooting into a home.
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro firefighter, teen, among 3 dead in fiery crash

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead including a teenager and a Greensboro firefighter following a fiery crash on Saturday. State Troopers came to NC-61 near Turner Smith Road after getting a report of a crash at 4:50 p.m. Investigators say that Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville was driving northbound on NC-61 in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman killed as vehicle drove into race’s starting area at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, driver charged with death by vehicle

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is dead after a vehicle plowed into the starting area of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games‘ footrace, and a man has been charged in connection to the crash, according to a Highway Patrol news release. Starting around 5 p.m Thursday, runners and spectators began filling the area around […]
FOX8 News

Man arrested in Reidsville murder investigation

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional man is facing murder charges following the June shooting death of 32-year-old Keith Clark. Around 12:26 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting. Officers found Clark suffering from multiple...
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Comedic actor Larry Storch dead at 99

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Longtime actor and comedian Larry Storch has died at the age of 99, according to his manager. Storch is best known for his comedic roles on television including playing Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop” and providing the voice for Mr. Whoopee on “Tennesse Tuxedo and His Tales.”
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

2 shootings in Asheboro leave 3 victims with injuries, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have not released many details about two shootings that took place on Thursday. Asheboro police say the first happened at the intersection of Frank Street and Cross Street. It involved two victims. The second shooting took place on Stowe Avenue and involved one victim. Police do not have any information […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy