Bridgeport, WV

Eagle Scout projects put ‘personal touch’ in Bridgeport

By Riley Holsinger
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Zach Lunsford and Carter Wright from Bridgeport Scout Troop 40 recently completed their Eagle Scout projects.

“We’re fortunate to work with Zach Lunsford and Carter Wright from Troop 40 here in Bridgeport,” said City of Bridgeport Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Shuttleworth. “Both put a personal touch to it and had kind of a personal flair that something that was meaningful to them and meaningful to the way they grew up in the community they grew up in.”

Shepherd’s Corner food pantry needs items

In Compton Park, Lunsford added two park benches and shade trees near a walking path.

At White Oaks Park, Wright installed a 20-foot flagpole and bronze memorial plaque. Wright’s project, and plaque, served in remembrance of Levi Bender, who was a scout and recently passed away in 2021.

    Wright’s Eagle Scout Project (WBOY – Image)
    Lunsford’s Eagle Scout Project


Both of the scouts had to go through an entire process with the City of Bridgeport to pitch their project ideas in order to complete them.

“I like seeing them going through the planning process and the fulfilling the fundraising part of it and actually doing the work and managing the project,” Shuttleworth said. “It’s like a little life lesson.”

Throughout the years, Shuttlesworth said he’s enjoyed seeing the impact that the Eagle Scout candidates have on their community.

“We have a big history here in working with Eagle Scout candidates working for their projects,” he said. “Eagle Scouts’ projects are normally giving back to the community one way or another.”

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

